  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineIsrael-Hamas warBritish royal family
Nature and EnvironmentGhana

Ghana's water supply: Measuring groundwater to survive

Maxwell Suuk | Wolf Gebhardt
March 25, 2024

A rural community in northern Ghana suffering from water scarcity has begun measuring water in boreholes and recording rainfall statistics. The data allows the entire community to manage its water better and improve people's lives.

https://p.dw.com/p/4dypr
Portait photo of Maxwell Suuk
Maxwell Suuk Maxwell is a DW reporter based in Tamale, Northern Ghana.
Skip next section Similar stories from Ghana

Similar stories from Ghana

Eco Africa 27.5.22 | EcoAfrica320 Ghana

Artists turn the spotlight on Ghana's environment

Musicians and artists in Ghana want to use their work to bring attention to the dangers of climate change.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 27, 202204:05 min
Eco Africa - A women carrying sugar cane on her head in Ghana

Sustainable sugar cane production in Ghana

Audrey S-Darko is helping farmers in Ghana improve their sugar harvests without harming the environment.
Nature and EnvironmentApril 21, 202206:27 min
DW's Eco Africa

Climate education in Ghana

Ghana has joined a small club of countries that have integrated climate change into official school education programs.
Nature and EnvironmentApril 1, 202203:49 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from Africa

More on Nature and Environment from Africa

Close up of a tree in the Western Congo Basin tropical rainforest

Congo Basin: Africa's largest forest under threat

Over a quarter of forests in the dense Central African rainforest are at risk of vanishing by 2050.
Nature and EnvironmentMarch 21, 202401:32 min
Vulture sitting on a tree stump in an enclosure

Africa's birds of prey face extinction

If vultures, eagles and other raptors die out, it would have a major impact on the environment and human health.
Nature and EnvironmentMarch 14, 202401:30 min
Kenyan workers pick plastic waste in a river in Nairobi

How African nations are combating plastic pollution crisis

Some African nations are already spearheading efforts for a plastic-free continent as a UN treaty stalls.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 16, 202301:28 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from around the world

More on Nature and Environment from around the world

Planet A | How the military keeps its CO2 footprint secret

Military CO2 emissions

The military sector has huge CO2 emissions but no data transparency. How bad is it and what can be done to change it?
Nature and EnvironmentMarch 6, 202413:15 min
A polar bear perched on a small iceberg floating in the sea

Polar bears forced to change diet

Melting sea ice is forcing polar bears onto land in search of food, disrupting their traditional diet and health.
Nature and EnvironmentMarch 1, 202402:26 min
A firefighter extinguishes the fire in a burning car in a parking lot

Fact check: Myths about electric vehicles busted

Some people still hesitate to buy electric cars. We take a look at the five most popular myths about EVs.
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 4, 202308:21 min
Show more