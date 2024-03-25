Ghana's water supply: Measuring groundwater to survive

Nature and EnvironmentGhanaGhana's water supply: Measuring groundwater to surviveTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentGhanaMaxwell Suuk | Wolf Gebhardt03/25/2024March 25, 2024A rural community in northern Ghana suffering from water scarcity has begun measuring water in boreholes and recording rainfall statistics. The data allows the entire community to manage its water better and improve people's lives. https://p.dw.com/p/4dyprAdvertisement