Africa

Ghana's thriving smock industry

Hand-woven smocks in Ghana used to be reserved for royal use. These days, a flood of imported yarn has opened the market to near-universal use, and the smock has become a Ghanaian clothing icon. Yet the country's collapsed cotton industry has left the financial fortunes of weavers and smock makers hanging by a thread.

Watch video 01:53

Ghana's famous smocks are defninitely in fashion. Imported cotton has boosted production, and the smocks' popularity has left weavers and producers struggling to keep up with demand.

