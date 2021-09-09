Ghana's thriving smock industry

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Hand-woven smocks in Ghana used to be reserved for royal use. These days, a flood of imported yarn has opened the market to near-universal use, and the smock has become a Ghanaian clothing icon. Yet the country's collapsed cotton industry has left the financial fortunes of weavers and smock makers hanging by a thread.
