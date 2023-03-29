  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
The building housing Germany's Constitutional Court
Germany's top court demanded that parliament clarify whether the marriages were reinstated after both parties turn 16Image: Uli Decke/picture alliance/dpa
Law and JusticeGermany

Germany's top court demands child marriage law be amended

1 hour ago

A 2017 law invalidating all marriages where a participant is under 16 is unconstitutionally vague, the court said. Lawmakers will have until mid-2024 to clarify the statute.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PQJ0

Germany's Constitutional Court on Wednesday ruled that a 2017 law aimed at ending child marriages is not clear enough and must be amended.

The current statute declares all marriages invalid if one of the parties was under 16 at the time of the wedding. This includes marriages entered into abroad by German residents.

It was designed to prevent parents from sending their children to other countries to participate in arranged marriages, and to invalidate child marriages performed abroad on couples who later came to Germany.

Court calls for clarification

The court gave lawmakers until the end of June 2024 to issue clarifications on issues such as whether minors could petition for alimony before or after their 16th birthday, and whether a previously void marriage becomes valid after both parties are at least 16 years old.

The current case was brought before the Constitutional Court by a Syrian couple whose marriage was invalidated when they arrived in Germany in 2015 as refugees.

At the time, the girl was 14 and the man was 21. Upon arrival, she was separated from her husband and placed in a facility for female refugees.

es/sms (dpa, AFP)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing. 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks pensive during an interview conducted by the Associated Press news agency while seated in a train with a glass of tea in front of him

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy invites China's Xi to visit

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Berlin Präsident William Ruto Kenia im DW-Interview

Kenyan President William Ruto slams opposition

Kenyan President William Ruto slams opposition

Politics17 hours ago05:02 min
More from Africa

Asia

Health care workers standing in front of monitors and empty hospital beds

India: What's behind the spike in COVID cases?

India: What's behind the spike in COVID cases?

Health18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Kinig Charles III waves

A special relationship: Britain's Charles III visits Germany

A special relationship: Britain's Charles III visits Germany

Culture16 hours ago10 images
More from Germany

Europe

Humza Yousaf in Edinburgh

Scotland: Who is new first minister Humza Yousaf?

Scotland: Who is new first minister Humza Yousaf?

Politics15 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A portrait of dissident Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi is seen being held up during a human rights demonstration.

Iran: Jailed rapper Toomaj Salehi could face death penalty

Iran: Jailed rapper Toomaj Salehi could face death penalty

Human Rights24 hours ago03:22 min
More from Middle East

North America

DW MADE Still

When is a bank systemically important?

When is a bank systemically important?

Trade18 hours ago04:50 min
More from North America

Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Migration4 hours ago01:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage