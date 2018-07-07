 Germany′s Thilo Sarrazin in court over controversial book on Islam | Books | DW | 09.07.2018

Books

Germany's Thilo Sarrazin in court over controversial book on Islam

His controversial views have stirred much debate in Germany. Now Thilo Sarrazin has written a new book about Islam – and is battling his erstwhile publisher in court over it.

Thilo Sarrazin (picture-alliance/dpa)

His highly controversial books sell in the millions. It all began with "Deutschland schafft sich ab" ("Germany is doing away with itself"). Thilo Sarrazin's  2010 book stimulated a fiery debate over German immigration policy and migrants from Islamic countries.

While critics accused the author of polemics and racism, others claimed that finally, someone was telling the truth. Sarrazin quickly resigned from his management position at Germany's central bank, the Bundesbank, over public pressure but continued to write, issuing books about the euro and what he calls "wishful thinking" in public policy.

A new book has been announced for release this summer, titled "Feindliche Übernahme - wie der Islam den Fortschritt behindert und die Gesellschaft bedroht" (Hostile takeover – how Islam impairs progress and threatens society). Like his previous four books, it was to be published by the Deutsche Verlags-Anstalt (DVA), a subsidiary of Random House, but a dispute erupted between the author and the publisher "over whether the book was to be released or not," said DVA chief press officer Markus Desaga. No agreement was reached, and now the matter has been brought before the Munich Regional Court.

Caricatures of Thilo Sarazin held up over a red flag with the author's name and reading, Shut up! and Racist(imago/Christian Thiel)

Drawings that say "Shut up!" and "Racist" at a protest rally over Sarrazin's theses

New publisher found

Declining to respond in detail to DW's question about the details of the dispute, Desaga said only that "the author and the publisher could not reach consensus over the time and conditions of publication. The resulting rift was brought to court."

Bestselling author Sarrazin can nonetheless expect publication of his latest, roughly 450-page work, as a new publisher was quickly found. On Friday, the Finanzbuch Verlag announced that it would release the book by the end of  August 2018.

Related content

DW WorldLink Identity

WorldLink: A clash of identity in Germany 22.06.2018

In this special edition DW's Neil King and Gabriel Borrud explore how migrants and refugees are integrating into German society. We visit Neil's old school in Germany, attend Friday prayers at a mosque, talk Islamophobia with the AfD, and get to jam with a unique German-Turkish rock band. This special edition has just won a Gold Radio Award at the prestigious New York Festivals! 

Deutschland - Mädchen in Burkini

Burkinis should be allowed in German swim classes, says family minister 25.06.2018

Family Minister Franziska Giffey says full-body swimsuits for Muslim girls in school classes can help them learn to swim. Others argue the garment is sexist and has no place in German schools.

Berlin Humboldt-Universität entscheidet über Islam-Institut

Islamic theology institute at Berlin's Humboldt University sparks criticism 30.06.2018

Berlin's Humboldt University voted to create an Islamic theology institute, which is to open by the end of 2019. Critics questioned why some groups with alleged links to extremists are on the institute's advisory board.

