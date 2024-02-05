Germany's Scholz pledges solidarity with migrant groups

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has praised public resistance against the far right, saying that many people with migrant backgrounds say they live in fear of being targeted by extremist groups.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday welcomed demonstrations against the far right that took place in cities across Germany over the weekend as a "important signal for democracy and cohesion in society."

Speaking after a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin with representatives of migrant organizations, Scholz pledged solidarity with migrant groups in light of a recently publicized scheme connected to the far-right calling for mass-deportations, or "remigration."

Scholz said people with a migrant background felt targeted when right-wing extremists "spread their inhumane ideas about resettlement."

"It is important to me to make it personally clear here in the chancellery today: We are firmly at your side," he said.

He acknowledged many people with a migrant background in Germany were living with the fear they could be targeted by right-wing extremists.

Protests against far-right

On January 10, a report by the investigative journalism group Correctiv revealed a secret meeting of business people, politicians from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), among others, and neo-Nazis, where participants discussed a secret plan for the mass deportation of millions of immigrants.

Germans rally against far-right extremism To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Since then,hundreds of thousands of demonstratorshave taken to the streets of German cities in opposition to the far-right. Scholz has taken part and also regularly commented on them.

This weekend, Germany's Interior Ministry estimated that 480,000 people attended more than 120 separate events around the country. A demonstration at the Reichstag building in Berlin drew more than 150,000 people, according to police.

On Monday, Scholz said that right-wing extremism was a "threat" to German democracy.

"We will not allow right-wing extremism and intolerance to divide our society" the chancellor said. "Germany is our shared home."

wmr/msh (dpa, epd, KNA)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.