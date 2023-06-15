  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
EU migration policy
NATO
Russia's war in Ukraine
10 images
TravelGermany
Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg
5 hours ago
https://p.dw.com/p/3CizS
Programmvolontäre der DW 2013-2015
Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg Author, editor, planner, social media manager
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin visit a site of a mass grave in the town of Bucha

Ukraine updates: Explosions in Kyiv as African leaders visit

Conflicts35 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A hand holding a mobile phone

SADC countries scrap roaming charges

SADC countries scrap roaming charges

Digital World1 hour ago
More from Africa

Asia

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with her hand perpendicular to her forehead

Is Bangladesh edging closer to China and Russia?

Is Bangladesh edging closer to China and Russia?

Politics22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A pig farm in Teltow-Fläming in Germany.

Germany appoints first federal animal welfare officer

Germany appoints first federal animal welfare officer

Nature and Environment41 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

Needle, baggie containing white powder and some more white powder on a black surface

Drug sales and violence up in EU, report finds

Drug sales and violence up in EU, report finds

Politics17 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, flanked by other people, walks across the tarmac with a Syrian Air jet in the distance behind him

Syria: Why are Arab nations warming to Assad?

Syria: Why are Arab nations warming to Assad?

PoliticsJune 15, 202303:57 min
More from Middle East

Latin America

Two girls are seen in the informal settlement known as La Pista on the outskirts of Maicao in northeastern Colombia.

Venezuelans find refuge, and hardship, just across border

Venezuelans find refuge, and hardship, just across border

SocietyJune 14, 202304:32 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage