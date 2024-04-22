  1. Skip to content
Germany's industrial production expected to sink further

April 22, 2024

German industrial production is expected to fall further behind this year, after a dip in 2023. The usually strong manufacturing sector had already taken a hit because of higher energy prices.

Production line Volkswagen plant in Zwickau
Germany's manufacturing sector has long relied on low energy costs because of Russian importsImage: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Industrial output from Europe's largest economy is expected to fall further this year, the leader of the Federal Association of German Industry (BDI) said on Monday, after an already depressed output for 2023.

Higher energy prices and interest rates have raised costs and dampened investment in a manufacturing sector already grappling with supply chain problems and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, BDI President Siegfried Russwurm noted.

How do the numbers stack up?

"We expect industrial production to decline by 1.5% compared to the previous year," said BDI President Russwurm.

The decline —  the same as last year — is symptomatic of a pattern, according to the business leader.

"Despite moderate recovery prospects, we must not deceive ourselves: Overall, production figures have been showing a worrying downward trend for years," said Russwurm.

Many of Germany's energy intensive companies  have suffered particularly from the sharp rise in energy prices since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

High interest rates, which made investments more difficult, have also choked growth in the wake of delivery bottlenecks dating back to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Businesses are now demanding "competitive and long-term plannable” energy prices, less bureaucracy and lower taxes.

