 Germany′s flood-hit areas brace for winter | Reporter - On Location | DW | 18.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Reporter

Germany's flood-hit areas brace for winter

It's been five months since the devastating floods in Germany’s Ahr Valley. Thousands of houses remain uninhabitable, and many have to be torn down. With the arrival of winter, many people are facing the challenge of living without adequate heating.

Watch video 12:31

Nils Görres works for a heating and plumbing company in Altenburg, one of the towns in Germany devastated by the floods last July. Like many buildings in the region, the company office was destroyed by the floods. Görres and his colleagues have been doing what they can to help repair damages - but they can hardly keep up with demand, and there is the added challenge of supply chain shortages. They keep working nonetheless and say giving up is not an option for them. Right now, their priority is to provide as many flood victims as possible with a functioning heating system for the winter. A report by Florian Nusch.

More in the Media Center

Mir Urfi, eine Rechtsanwältin in der Stadt Srinagar im indischen Teil Kaschmirs, die sich vor allem um Menschenrechtsfälle kümmert. Es sind Standbilder aus dem 'Reporter' vom 23.10.21. Copyright DW/S. Ahmad.

Advocate fights for rights in India-administered Kashmir 23.10.2021

(Ahmad Mugaber), Geflüchteter aus Afghanistan unterwegs in einer Maschine der US Air Force, die ihn und andere aus Kabul ausfliegt.

Rescued: From Afghanistan to the US 16.10.2021

21.04.2015 * File photo of suitcases that belonged to people brought to Auschwitz for extermination, displayed at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. A 93-year-old former bookkeeper at Auschwitz goes on trial in Germany April 21, 2015, accused by prosecutors of being an accessory in the murder of 300,000 people, even though he was not involved in any actual killing at the notorious Nazi death camp. The trial of Oskar Groening, who was 21 and by his own admission an enthusiastic Nazi when he was sent to Auschwitz in 1942, may turn out to be one of the last big Holocaust trials because so few Nazis suspected of committing crimes during World War Two are still alive. Groening's job at Auschwitz was to collect the belongings of deportees after they had arrived at the camp by train and had been put through a selection process that resulted in many being sent directly to the gas chambers. He was responsible for inspecting their luggage, removing and counting any bank notes that were inside, and ensuring they were sent on to SS offices in Berlin, where they helped to fund the Nazi war effort. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Young Germans visit Auschwitz 09.10.2021

Unternehmer Dirk Gratzel, der bis zu seinem Lebensenden seine persönliche CO2-Bilanz auf null bringen will. Aufgenommen in der Zeche Polsum, eine alte Industriebrache, die Dirk Gratzel auf eigene Kosten renaturiert. ***Juli 2021

One businessman's road to carbon neutrality 02.10.2021

More from Reporter - RSS-Feed (english)

Helmut Hermann und Sabine Hülfenhaus, Menschen mit geistiger Beeinträchtigung von der Lebenshilfe Langenhagen (c) Axel Rowohlt / DW

Intimacy Despite Disabilities | Part One 25.12.2021

PODGORICA, MONTENEGRO - NOVEMBER 27: Zdravko Krivokapic, leader of the For the Future of Montenegro alliance, who was tasked with forming the government after the general elections held on 30th August, makes a speech as he announces the names of the new cabinet in Podgorica, Montenegro on November 27, 2020. Samir Kajosevic / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Sweeping up corruption in Montenegro 04.12.2021

Politiker Kassem Taher Saleh (Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen) und Ria Schröder (FDP), sind im Herbst zum ersten Mal in den Bundestag gewählt worden sind. Sie stehen im Zentrum der Sendung 'Reporter' vom 27.11.2021

Fresh faces in the Bundestag: What will they be pushing for? 27.11.2021

19.11.2021, Siaya, Kenia, Impressionen einer Impfaktion in Siaya, im Westen Kenias. Es handelt sich um Standbilder der Sendung 'Reporter' vom 20.11.2021, Copyright DW ohne Namen.

Vaccinating under the Mango Tree - Kenya’s Fight against Corona 20.11.2021

More from Reporter

Rettungssanitäter Alaa Aljaleel, der sich in Idlib auch um verletzte Katzen kümmert.

Reporter - Animal Rescue in Times of War - Syria’s "Cat Man” 11.12.2021

Hasan Kizil, der im türkischen Mardin verletzten Tieren hilft - nicht zuletzt, indem er lahmen Tieren eine maßgeschneiderte Prothese konstruiert. Standbilder der Sendung 'Reporter' in der kommenden Woche. Copyright DW

Canine rescue - Saving abused animals 19.11.2021

28,10,2021 Eine Gruppe von Menschen beobachtet den Lavastrom und die Pyroklastika, die aus dem Vulkan Cumbre Vieja in La Palma austreten. Die Lava des Vulkans Cumbre Vieja bedeckt inzwischen eine Fläche von 911,6 Hektar und hat 2183 Gebäude zerstört. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Under the Volcano - The Eruption on the Island of La Palma 06.11.2021

Maryam Hotak, Journalistin in Kabul.

Afghanistan: Kabul under the Taliban 30.10.2021

Read also

Ein Weihnachtsbaum steht einsam am Ufer der Ahr. Viereinhalb Monate nach dem Hochwasser im Ahrtal harren immer noch viele Flutopfer in Ausweichquartieren aus.

German flood victims find Christmas cheer amid loss 23.12.2021

This summer, catastrophic floods hit the Ahr Valley in western Germany. Almost half a year later, with winter drawing in, DW reporter Peter Hille traveled there to meet people who are slowly resuming their lives.

In der Eifel haben heftige Regenf‰lle und Dauerregen f¸r ‹berschwemmungen und ‹berflutungen gesorgt. Im Ahrtal trat der Fluss vielerorts ¸ber die Ufer und ¸berschwemmte nicht nur Keller sondern ganze Ortschaften. Im Bild der Ort Dernau Landkreis Ahrweiler, der beinahe komplett von den Wassermassen geflutet wurde. Viele Menschen verloren alles. Dernau, 15.07.2021 *** In the Eifel heavy rains and continuous rain have caused floods and inundations In the Ahr valley the river overflowed its banks in many places and flooded not only cellars but also whole villages In the picture the village Dernau district Ahrweiler , which was almost completely flooded by the water masses Many people lost everything Dernau, 15 07 2021 Foto:xC.xHardtx/xFuturexImage

After the flood: rebuild or relocate? 15.11.2021

Following the deadly flash flood that devastated villages in Germany's Ahr Valley, many residents are hoping to return. But experts say there needs to be a fundamental change in how we build in areas at risk of floods.

3.9.2021 Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU, M) steht neben der rheinland-pfälzischen Ministerpräsidentin Malu Dreyer (SPD, 3.v.l.) und Bürgermeister Rüdiger Fuhrmann bei ihrem Besuch im hochwassergeschädigten Altenahr. Nach tagelangen extremen Regenfällen kam es im Juli zu verheerenden Überschwemmungen im Ahrtal.

Germany: Chancellor Merkel visits flood-devastated Ahr Valley 03.09.2021

During her visit, Merkel promised that the government would not abandon locals who lost their homes and businesses. Villages along the river Ahr were the hardest hit in July's deadly floods.

Altenburg, Ortsteil von Altenahr. 95 Prozent des Dorfes wurden durch die Flutkatastrophe vor sieben Wochen zerstört oder stark beschädigt. Die Fotos habe ich am 3.9.2021 gemacht.

German flood victims left traumatized as climate crisis looms 07.09.2021

Angela Merkel and high-level politicians have again visited flood-damaged areas in western Germany amid the election campaign. But locals are growing despondent, and many don't even know if they will be able to rebuild.