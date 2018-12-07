 Germany′s Europa-Park suspends planned cable car over Rhine to France | News | DW | 07.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany's Europa-Park suspends planned cable car over Rhine to France

Europa-Park had planned to build a cable car running from a town north of the German city of Freiburg over the Rhine River to France. Environmental groups didn't find the plan entertaining.

Europa-Park (Imago/Kickner)

Germany's largest theme park in the southwestern state of Baden-Württemberg has suspended a plan to build a cable car over the Rhine River to France in response to protests by environmental groups.

Europa-Park would not apply for the project's approval during the next five years, the park's chief executive, Michael Mack, wrote on Twitter. Instead, the company would discuss the project's environmental impact with citizens and activists.

"We want to solve unresolved issues, particularly those concerning conservation, together," he said.

The plan — dubbed "friendship cable car" — went public in November after Europa-Park presented it to French President Emmanuel Macron and the premier of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann.

Green Germans protest

But German activists criticized the project because the cable car would cross over a nature reserve.

The chairman of the National Nature Conservation Union (Nabu), Johannes Enssle, told the DPA news agency he welcomed the decision.

"It is good that the Europa-Park is now entering into a break with its cable plans in order to seek dialogue with all those involved," he said.

Friends of the Earth Germany (BUND) told the agency that Europa-Park should drop the planned cable car in favor of expanding bus and rail connections to France.

Watch video 02:44
Now live
02:44 mins.

Germany's biggest theme park

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of news and features. You can sign up to receive it here.

DW recommends

Europa Park named world's best amusement park for the fourth straight year

The world's best amusement park is in Germany! That is according to the US publication "Amusement Today". Europa Park Rust won because it offers something for all the family and it regularly creates new rides. (13.09.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Germany's biggest theme park  

Related content

Deutschland, Rust: Großbrand im Europapark Rust

Blaze at theme site, Europa-Park Rust, in southwestern Germany 27.05.2018

The Europa-Park theme park in southwestern Germany has reopened after a major fire. After hundreds of firefighters put out the blaze, the site was able to welcome visitors for a regular music event.

Deutschland Gondel der Seilbahn in Köln verkeilt

Dozens trapped over Rhine River in Cologne skyway 30.07.2017

Emergency response crews have evacuated dozens of passengers trapped on cable cars over the iconic Rhine River in Cologne. A total of 65 people were believed trapped on the skyway in the western German city.

Deutschland Europa-Park Glasperlenspiel

Europa Park named world's best amusement park for the fourth straight year 13.09.2017

The world's best amusement park is in Germany! That is according to the US publication "Amusement Today". Europa Park Rust won because it offers something for all the family and it regularly creates new rides.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 