Germany's Baerbock urges global action on renewable energy

"All of us gathered here today can do our part to mitigate this crisis," she said at the conference of energy and environment ministers, as well as representatives from over 40 countries gathered in Berlin.
G7 leaders set targets in April to ramp up renewable energy capacity to phase out fossil fuels as quickly as possible. They stopped short of committing to a deadline of phasing out coal power by 2030.
The G7 includes the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom, as well as the European Union.
The discussions at the Berlin conference are also set to address a long-held demand by countries that have particularly been affected by the climate crisis — financial support for overcoming loss and damage by climate change.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the world to make "a quantum leap in climate action," in a video message to the climate meeting in Berlin. "We know that the 1.5 degree pathway is possible."
Meeting the goal would require developed countries and international financial institutions to deliver "on long-overdue finance," and "breaking our fossil fuel addiction."