Germany meets 2022 greenhouse gas emissions target

Germany produced 10 million tons of greenhouse gases less than expected last year, a report says. But, individually, the energy and transport sectors are still failing to make a sufficient contribution to the cuts.

Germany's greenhouse gas emissions fell by 1.9% in 2022 compared to the previous year, according to a preliminary report released by the Federal Environment Agency (UBA) Wednesday.

The initial figure puts Germany on track to achieve its overall 2022 climate target — although some sectors failed to meet their individual goals.

What the report said

The UBA said some 746 million tons of greenhouse gases were produced in 2022, 10 million tons less than its legal target for the year.

Germany is seeking to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 65% by 2030 compared to 1990, and achieve climate neutrality by 2045.

Compared to 1990, greenhouse gas emissions fell by around 40% in 2022, according to the UBA.

'Encouraging' results from energy sector

The agency said emissions in Germany's energy sector went up by 4.4%, adding that the sector was the largest producer of greenhouse gas emissions in 2022 amid the use of coal-fired power.

"A much faster pace in the expansion of renewable energy" was essential to hit the 2030 target, UBA chief Dirk Messner said. "We simply cannot afford this fatal dependence on fossil fuels," Messner said.

Still, the UBA noted, a record 20.4% of the country's energy was produced from renewable sources, such as solar and wind, in 2022.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the results were "encouraging."

"I had expected the energy numbers to be worse given the Russian war of aggression," Habeck said in a statement.

Are Germany’s climate goals in danger? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

How did other sectors perform in 2022?

The agriculture and waste sectors met their climate targets for the year, according to the figures, but the transport and building sectors did not.

Germany's transport sector saw emissions increase by more than one million metric tons compared to 2021.

This comes despite the brief introduction of a 9-euro regional transport ticket, high fuel prices and a push for more electric cars.

fb/rc (dpa, Reuters)