Germany's Baerbock arrives in Israel

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is on a mini-tour of the Middle East, and is also set to visit Lebanon before heading for a peace summit in Egypt.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived at Tel Aviv on Friday for the latest leg of a Middle East tour of four countries.

Having visited Jordan, Baerbock is making her second visit to Israel since the October 7 Hamas terror attacks. She is then set to head on to Lebanon and Egypt, where she will attend a summit in Cairo.

Upon her arrival, Baerbock met Israeli opposition politician Benny Gantz, who has taken a post in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's unity war cabinet. She also met her Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen.

What has Baerbock said so far?

While in Jordan on Thursday, Baerbock announced €50 million ($52.9 million) in aid for civilians in the Gaza Strip, where she said Germany would also send medical teams.

Baerbock said her aim of the tour was to express "unwavering solidarity" with Israel and to help ensure Palestinian access to aid.

"Our message is clear," she said at a news conference in Amman with Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, according to her ministry.

"We don't abandon the innocent Palestinian mothers, fathers, and children."

"It is important to me to make clear to Palestinians that we also recognize their suffering," Baerbock said before starting her tour. She added that the humanitarian situation was "catastrophic."

Ahead of her departure, Baerbock has insisted on Israel's "right to defend itself against Hamas terror." She accused the militant group, classified as a terrorist organization by the EU, Israel, and the US, of using Gaza's civilian population as "human shields" in the conflict with Israel.

Hamas gunmen breached Israel's heavily fortified Gaza border on October 7 and went on to kill more than 1,400 people — mostly civilians. Israel says the group also took at least 199 people hostage.

Israel has responded to the terror attack with repeated air strikes on Gaza that the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry there says have killed more than 3,470 people, mainly civilians.

Israel has also blocked off supplies to the Palestinian enclave, leaving it with dwindling food, water, and fuel.

