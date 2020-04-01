Germany warns against easing coronavirus restrictions despite progress

Germany's measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak are having a measurable effect, but it is still too early to justify issuing an all-clear, the country's disease control and prevention agency said on Friday.

Robert Koch Institute (RKI) President Lothar Wieler warned that country's most recent indicators of progress should not mean Germans should drop their guard in efforts to slow down the spread of the virus.

The RKI reported that in previous weeks, a person infected with the virus in Germany had, on average, been infecting five to seven other people.

Following theimplementation of a number of restrictions to contain the highly contagious virus, the average infection rate has been one other person.

According to Wiesler, it is only when an infected person on average infects less than one other person that the coronavirus epidemic will start to slowly decline.

"We have to get under one," he said. "I hope this will happen in the coming

days."

Wieler stressed the importance of people continuing to adhere to hygiene and social distancing rules.

Germany has registered more than 80,500 coronavirus infections and at least 1,022 deaths.

Bavaria sees improvements

The southern state of Bavaria also reported an apparent improvement in curbing the virus.

State Premier Markus Söder said on Friday that it now takes more than six days for its number of infections to double, up from two and a half days before Bavaria shut down its schools, childcare centers and other facilities.

Bavaria and the southwestern state of Saarland were the first two German states to impose a lockdown to prevent coronavirus infections but the rest of the country soon followed.

People in Germany have been urged to stay at home and practice social distancing when in public. Many unessential businesses have also shut down.

The German government will discuss on Monday the possibility of implementing further measures to contain the coronavirus, including stricter border controls and mandatory quarantine for all arrivals on flights, according to German news magazine Der Spiegel.

