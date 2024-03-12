Germany: Verdi union calls more airport strikes on Thursday

The Verdi union has told members at several German airports to down tools on Thursday. But the action spares the country's two busiest hubs. Germany's trains and planes have been facing near-daily disruptions of late.

Trade union Verdi on Tuesday called on members to strike this Thursday, March 14, at five German airports in all.

The action would not affect Frankfurt and Munich airports, the busiest two in the country.

Security staff screening passengers at Karlsruhe/Baden Baden and Cologne/Bonn airports were told to stop work on Thursday.

And at Berlin, Hamburg and Stuttgart airports, security staff for passengers, goods and freight, as well as those in customer service areas, were told not to work.

Both trains and planes in Germany were affected by strike action on Tuesday.

Several different labor disputes have broken down simultaneously, leading to a series of industrial actions targeting Lufthansa, airport operators and national rail operator Deutsche Bahn.

