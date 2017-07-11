Germany: Vaccine advisory panel backs Novavax COVID jab

Germany's expert vaccine commission, the Standing Committee on Vaccination (StiKo), on Thursday issued a recommendation for the approval of the Novavax COVID vaccine for adults.

The protein-based shot uses a more conventional technology than the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines that have proven the most effective during the pandemic — some therefore hope it might help address vaccine hesitancy.

The StiKo recommended the vaccination of adults with two Novavax doses, administered at least three weeks apart. However, it said the booster shots should be mRNA vaccines, like BioNTech-Pfizer or Moderna.

Separately, StiKo is also preparing a recommendation of a fourth COVID jab.

"Current data shows that protection against infection with the currently circulating omicron variant decreases within a few months after first booster vaccination," the StiKo said. This is "particularly significant for people aged 70 years and older and those with immunodeficiency, as they are at highest risk for a severe COVID-19 course after infection."

fb/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)