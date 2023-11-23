  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
PoliticsGermany

Germany to suspend 'debt brake,' present revised 2023 budget

November 23, 2023

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner plans to present a supplementary budget next week for the current year that lifts borrowing limits after the top court wiped €60 billion from existing spending plans.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ZNDL
German Minister of Finance Christian Lindner
Finance Minister Christian Lindner plans to present a supplementary budget for the current year next weekImage: Political-Moments/IMAGO

The German government plans to draw up a supplementary budget for 2023 after a Constitutional Court rulingthrew spending plans into disarray, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in Berlin on Thursday.

A decision to suspend a so-called debt brake will allow the government to significantly increase new borrowing this year. Lindner intends to present a supplementary budget for the current year next week on Wednesday.

Lindner's decision follows a ruling by the Constitutional Court, which said a move to redirect €60 billion ($65 billion) of unused debt from the pandemic era to a climate fund was unconstitutional.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated.

dh/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Berlin can't use pandemic funds for climate projects

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.