 Germany: Thousands attend anti-racism protests honoring George Floyd | News | DW | 05.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Thousands attend anti-racism protests honoring George Floyd

Hamburg police have dispersed Black Lives Matter protesters, citing a violation of coronavirus restrictions. Germany held the largest demonstrations over the death of George Floyd outside the US on Friday.

Black-Lives-Matter protest in Frankfurt

Police in the northern German city of Hamburg on Friday intervened in an anti-racism protest, declaring the rally over after just 30 minutes.

Authorities claimed the attendees had violated police instructions to adhere to coronavirus rules such as wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing.

Follow the latest developments in our rolling coverage

Around 4,500 people attended the protest outside the city's US consulate along the banks of the Alster river. The event had originally been registered for only 250 participants.

The rally was registered under the slogan: "Justice for Floyd - stop killing blacks - stop the racial terrorism in the USA." Crowds did not immediately disperse following police instructions with photos posted on social media showing people sitting instead on the ground..

Protest organizers appealed to demonstrators to go home peacefully. The rally eventually started to break up in the late afternoon.

Read more: Germany struggles to face its own police racism

Watch video 02:26

What's it like to be black in Berlin?

Mass protests take hold in Germany

The largest anti-racism demonstrations outside of the US on Friday appeared to be in Germany. In addition to the Hamburg protest, thousands of people rallied in Germany's financial hub, Frankfurt.

Protesters were seen with raised hands in the air, holding banners with slogans such as: "Your Pain Is My Pain, Your Fight Is My Fight."

In reference to the George Floyd killing caught on camera by bystanders in Minneapolis, one poster at a Frankfurt demonstration read: "How Many Weren't Filmed?"

Read more: Europe must step up anti-racism efforts, rights agency says

Police described the Frankfurt demonstration as peaceful and said that those attending had followed the rules introduced to curb the
spread of the coronavirus, including wearing face masks.

Watch video 03:11

One voice among many demanding an end police brutality

mvb/rt (dpa, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Anti-racism protests spread to Berlin and London

Outcry over the killing of George Floyd has gone international, with people taking to the streets in Berlin and London to show solidarity with US protesters. In Germany, soccer stars wore T-shirts and knelt in support. (31.05.2020)  

Related content

USA Washington Lincoln Memorial | nach Tod George Floyd durch Polizeigewalt in Minneapolis | National Guard

George Floyd latest: Trump tells governors to 'call in National Guard' 05.06.2020

Donald Trump caused outrage by saying "this is a great day" for George Floyd. More demonstrations are expected around the world over the weekend. Follow DW for the latest.

UK Protest nach dem Tod von George Floyd in London

Anti-racism protests spread to Berlin and London 31.05.2020

Outcry over the killing of George Floyd has gone international, with people taking to the streets in Berlin and London to show solidarity with US protesters. In Germany, soccer stars wore T-shirts and knelt in support.

USA Beisetzungszeremonie George Floyd

George Floyd latest: Memorials take place across the US 05.06.2020

Hollywood celebrities, musicians and politicians gathered in front of George Floyd's golden casket at a fiery memorial. An attorney for Floyd said he was killed by the "pandemic of racism." Follow DW for the latest.

Advertisement