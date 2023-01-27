  1. Skip to content
Germany remembers Nazi persecution of sexual minorities

41 minutes ago

In its annual recognition of victims of the Nazi era, the German parliament is remembering the persecution of sexual minorities. The commemoration comes as the world observes International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MlzO

Germany's lower legislative chamber, the Bundestag, on Friday was commemorating those who were murdered by the Nazis, with a particular focus on people who were persecuted because of their sexual orientation.

German lawmakers gathered to observe an hour of remembrance.

It is the first time that LGBTQ victims are a special focus of the parliament's annual commemoration of victims of the Nazi regime, which comes as the world observes International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Bundestag President Bärbel Bas said in Berlin on Friday that there should be no end to remembering all the victims who were persecuted, threatened, disenfranchised and murdered by the Nazis.

"The victims of the Holocaust remain unforgotten," she said.

"Today we remember the people who were persecuted because of their sexual orientation and gender identity," Bas said, adding that the end of the Nazi eraa was not the end of state persecution for this group of victims.

Prosecution of sexual acts between men, was only decriminalized in both East and West Germany in 1968 and 1969 respectively.

Holocaust survivor Rozette Kats, whose parents were deported from the Netherlands to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp, spoke at the event.

She told of her childhood with foster parents, trying to assimilate and not to draw attention to herself for fear of sufferin a similar fate.

Also due to speak was Klaus Schirdewahn, who was convicted in 1964 for having sexual relations with another man.

Actors Jannik Schümann and Maren Kroymann were set to read texts about two victims whose life stories provide examples of the persecution of sexual minorities during the Nazi era.

The commemoration comes on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which marks the day that Auschwitz was liberated by Soviet forces on January 27, 1945.

In the Holocaust, some 6 million Jews were wiped out by the Nazis and their allies.

Thousands of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transsexual people were imprisoned and murdered by the Nazis. Germany only publicly recognized their fate decades after the end of World War II.

rc/kb (dpa, AFP)

