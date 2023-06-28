  1. Skip to content
Germany records more weddings, fewer divorces in 2022

1 hour ago

More people said, "I do" in Germany last year, statistics show, and the country's divorce rate is also down.

https://p.dw.com/p/4T9c3
Bridal couple signs marriage certificate at the registry office
Germany witnessed 9.2% more weddings in 2022 than the previous yearImage: Michael Weber/imagebroker/imago

The number of couples who decided to tie the knot in Germany increased significantly in 2022, compared to 2021, according to figures released by the Federal Statistics Office (Destatis) on Wednesday.

There were 391,000 weddings in the country last year, an increase of 9.2% from the all-time low number in 2021.

"A number of couples willing to get married have probably postponed their wedding until after the pandemic," according to Destatis demographic expert, Bettina Sommer. 

Divorces decrease 

The number of divorces fell by 3.8% in the same time period.

Bettina pointed out that, except for 2019, the number of divorces have been declining in Germany since 2012.

"Effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the number of divorces are still not discernible in 2022," she added.

According to the statistics, about 17.7% of all divorced couples have been married for at least 25 years.

On average, couples divorced in 2022 had been married for 15 years and one month.

However, 25 years earlier, the average was for 12 years and 4 months.

What do weddings look like in Germany?

Data showed in 89.5% of divorces, the petition was filed with the consent of one spouse and in 6.6% of cases both spouses filed it together.

But the number of divorces among same-sex couples increased 10% in 2022 compared to the previous year.

Thousands of children impacted by divorce

The Federal data office report estimated that a little more than half of divorced couples in 2022 had minor children.  

A large number of them had one child. 39.7% had two and 11.2% had three children or more. 

In total, around 115,800 children were affected by their parent's divorce, the federal office noted.

ara/lo (dpa/Destatis) 

