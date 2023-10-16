Germany prepares to widen stationary border checks

Germany is expected to notify the EU about plans to introduce fixed border checks on the Polish, Czech Republic and Swiss borders. Previously, this had only been possible at the Austrian frontier.

The German Interior Ministry is expected to register stationary border controls with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland with the European Commission in light of a high number of refugees entering Germany.

The intention of the checks is to more effectively fight against smugglers and to detect and stop unauthorized entries.

What we know so far

According to government sources, the necessary notification in Brussels was being prepared on Monday.

The plan is an extension of police checks directly at the border in place at the border with Austria since 2015.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser had long rejected permanent stationary controls, citing, among other things, the effects on commuters and freight transport.

Germany had introduced additional controls at border crossings with Poland and the Czech Republic in September, but these were not intended to be permanent.

rc/wmr (dpa, AFP)