Germany: Police conduct major anti-terrorism operation

Police are investigating six terror suspects who allegedly were planning an attack. The suspects, who were arrested and later released, are accused of being affiliated with the so-called 'Islamic State.'
German police conducted a series of raids throughout western Germany on Friday and Saturday as part of an anti-terrorism operation, prosecutors said on Saturday.
A total of 11 male suspects were arrested as part of the operation. All have since been released after no weapons or explosives were found.
What we know so far
Suspected driving attack: Prosecutors said the raids were conducted after a 19-year-old Tajik man drove a car at excessive speeds through a pedestrian zone in Essen. The man, an Essen resident, was stopped and arrested. Police are investigating the vehicle, which authorities said was an Opel Astra compact car. Prosecutors added they have yet to find a connection between the incident in Essen and the raids.
IS attacks in Europe: Countries in the European Union have been on high alert after multiple terror attacks in France, Belgium and Germany in recent years. In many cases, IS has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
dv/jlw (dpa, Reuters)
