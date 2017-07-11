Germany: Police carry out raids in connection with deadly floods

German authorities carried out raids on Tuesday in connection with a mine that collapsed during last summer's floods.

The raids come six months after the devastating floods ripped through western and southern Germany — killing over 180 people and causing billions in damage.

Why did the raids take place?

The raids on Tuesday centered on an open-cast mine in the western town of Erfstadt that gave way during torrential downpours on July 16, 2021.

Over 140 police officers took part in the operation, searching over 20 offices and residential addresses to gather evidence, German prosecutors said.

Authorities are investigating the mine's operator and five staff at the operations company, as well as four suspects in the local Arnsberg district government.

An investigation into the collapse of the mine was launched on suspicion of negligence as well as potential violation's of Germany's Mining Act.

"There is a suspicion that the accused could and should have recognized the conditions at the flood protection embankment and the pit embankments due to their professional involvement with the gravel pit and should have taken remedial action," Ulrich Bremer, the Cologne's Senior Public Prosecutor, said.

Although no one was killed when the mine collapsed, prosecutors say the mine's operators may have violated the law

What happened at the mine?

Throughout the day and overnight on July 16 last year, western and southern Germany were hit with immense downpours.

Some areas saw over 200 liters per square meter of rainfall within a short period of time, according to the German weather service.

During this time, many small creeks turned into raging streams, and rivers swelled far past their banks.

That was also the case near the mine under investigation. The mine is located near the Erft River.

After the flood in Erftstadt-Blessem Rebuilding on the edge After years of living in Erftstadt-Blessem, Maria Dunkel and her son, Thomas, are now a few dozen meters away from where a huge crater opened up following flooding three months ago. In this photo, Thomas points to where a landslide opened the earth near their home.

After the flood in Erftstadt-Blessem An image seen around the world Images of the crater in Erftstadt-Blessem were seen around the world. Dramatic photographs showed the devastation after a landslide swept away three homes. Four more were destroyed by the landslide and a fifth has since been torn down. Miraculously, no one was killed or injured.

After the flood in Erftstadt-Blessem Rebuilding after the flooding The first floor of the Dunkel home resembles the shell of a building. A few new pipes and electrical connections have been put in place. That they have come this far is largely due to the help of volunteers. Now, the family is hoping for additional financial support from the state in order to move forward with reconstruction.

After the flood in Erftstadt-Blessem A new kitchen, but not much else Susanne Dunkel, who lives one street over, has not yet received any financial aid from the state other than initial emergency aid. Though she received a new kitchen as a gift, her small apartment is largely empty.

After the flood in Erftstadt-Blessem Inundated with disaster tourists Susanne Dunkel has just sewn herself curtains to keep out the peering eyes of disaster tourists. After the landslide, onlookers kept coming to take pictures through her living room window. "It's not nice when you sit here," she said. It's really annoying."

After the flood in Erftstadt-Blessem Scale of destruction More than three months after the flooding and landslide, the extent of the disaster can still be seen in many parts of Erftstadt-Blessem.

After the flood in Erftstadt-Blessem Erft River returns to its banks The Erft River has receded and once again flows within its picturesque banks, but reconstruction efforts continue in the town where people saw a familiar waterway turn into a destructive force of nature.

After the flood in Erftstadt-Blessem Flood trauma It was a traumatic experience, but hope remains that normality will return at some point. Maria Dunkel originally never wanted to go back to her house, but her husband, Ulrich, convinced her in the end and now she is finally back in the garden. Author: Julie Huehnken



During the heavy rainfall, the mine's gravel pit filled with water and the ground later gave way — creating a landslide.

Several buildings at the site were swept away.

No one died at the site, but photographs of the giant, muddy crater at the mine has stayed in the memories of locals and others across Germany following the news.

Initial investigations appear to indicate that the flood protection embankment at the mining pit might not have been properly constructed. Furthermore, the embankments at the site may have been too steep.

Prosecutors said the raids sought to seize documents about the practices at the mine, and to determine if there was negligent behavior.

