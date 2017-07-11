Germany: Police carry out raids in connection with deadly floods

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The raids focused on a landslide at a mine during last July's deadly floods. Although no one died at the site, the image of the gaping, muddy crater was etched in the memory of those who survived — and sparked a probe.
The mine in the town of Erfstadt caused a landslide during last summer's floods after the ground gave way when the gravel pit flooded with water
German authorities carried out raids on Tuesday in connection with a mine that collapsed during last summer's floods.
The raids come six months after the devastating floods ripped through western and southern Germany — killing over 180 people and causing billions in damage.
The raids on Tuesday centered on an open-cast mine in the western town of Erfstadt that gave way during torrential downpours on July 16, 2021.
Over 140 police officers took part in the operation, searching over 20 offices and residential addresses to gather evidence, German prosecutors said.
Authorities are investigating the mine's operator and five staff at the operations company, as well as four suspects in the local Arnsberg district government.
An investigation into the collapse of the mine was launched on suspicion of negligence as well as potential violation's of Germany's Mining Act.
"There is a suspicion that the accused could and should have recognized the conditions at the flood protection embankment and the pit embankments due to their professional involvement with the gravel pit and should have taken remedial action," Ulrich Bremer, the Cologne's Senior Public Prosecutor, said.
Although no one was killed when the mine collapsed, prosecutors say the mine's operators may have violated the law
Throughout the day and overnight on July 16 last year, western and southern Germany were hit with immense downpours.
Some areas saw over 200 liters per square meter of rainfall within a short period of time, according to the German weather service.
During this time, many small creeks turned into raging streams, and rivers swelled far past their banks.
That was also the case near the mine under investigation. The mine is located near the Erft River.
During the heavy rainfall, the mine's gravel pit filled with water and the ground later gave way — creating a landslide.
Several buildings at the site were swept away.
No one died at the site, but photographs of the giant, muddy crater at the mine has stayed in the memories of locals and others across Germany following the news.
Initial investigations appear to indicate that the flood protection embankment at the mining pit might not have been properly constructed. Furthermore, the embankments at the site may have been too steep.
Prosecutors said the raids sought to seize documents about the practices at the mine, and to determine if there was negligent behavior.
rs/wmr (dpa, AP)