Germany nosedives in FIFA rankings after World Cup exit

Germany dropped 14 spots in the FIFA world rankings after their group stage exit at this year's World Cup in Russia.

After holding the top spot for 10 months, the 2014 world champions plummeted to 15th in the latest rankings released by world football's governing body on Thursday.

It is the first time in more than 12 years that Germany dropped out of the top 10, and the first time in eight years below the top five.

Germany lost to both Mexico and South Korea on their way to finishing bottom in Group F. in Russia It was the worst showing the Germans have had at a World Cup since their 1938 first round exit.

World champions top

France, who beat Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup final in July, top the rankings for the first time in 16 years.

The world champions, ranked seventh going into this year's tournament, reclaim the top spot for the first since May 2002.

Belgium, who finished third at the World Cup for the first time ever, now rank second behind the French. Brazil, second going into the tournament, drop to third.

Croatia profited from their improbable run to the World Cup final, jumping 16 spots to fourth. Quarterfinalists Uruguay jumped nine spots to fifth and England, who made their first World Cup semifinal since 1990, jumped half a dozen spots to sixth.

World Cup hosts Russia made the biggest strides, leaping 21 spots to 49th and returning to the top 50 for the first time since 2016.

dv/msh (AP, Reuters)