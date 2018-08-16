 Germany nosedives in FIFA rankings after World Cup exit | National Team | DW | 16.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

National Team

Germany nosedives in FIFA rankings after World Cup exit

Germany's embarrassing World Cup exit cost them dearly in the FIFA rankings. They've hit their lowest ebb in more than 12 years. World champions France topped the charts for the first time in 16 years.

FIFA Fußball-WM 2018 in Russland | Deutschland vs. Südkorea | (0:2) (Reuters/M. Dalder)

Germany dropped 14 spots in the FIFA world rankings after their group stage exit at this year's World Cup in Russia.

After holding the top spot for 10 months, the 2014 world champions plummeted to 15th in the latest rankings released by world football's governing body on Thursday.

It is the first time in more than 12 years that Germany dropped out of the top 10, and the first time in eight years below the top five.

Germany lost to both Mexico and South Korea on their way to finishing bottom in Group F. in Russia It was the worst showing the Germans have had at a World Cup since their 1938 first round exit.

World champions top

France, who beat Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup final in July, top the rankings for the first time in 16 years.

The world champions, ranked seventh going into this year's tournament, reclaim the top spot for the first since May 2002.

Belgium, who finished third at the World Cup for the first time ever, now rank second behind the French. Brazil, second going into the tournament, drop to third.

Croatia profited from their improbable run to the World Cup final, jumping 16 spots to fourth. Quarterfinalists Uruguay jumped nine spots to fifth and England, who made their first World Cup semifinal since 1990, jumped half a dozen spots to sixth.

World Cup hosts Russia made the biggest strides, leaping 21 spots to 49th and returning to the top 50 for the first time since 2016.

dv/msh (AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Toni Kroos: Mesut Özil talked a lot of 'nonsense' when quitting German team

Toni Kroos had strong words for Mesut Özil, saying that the manner of his departure was "out of order." He also has said that he will carry on playing for Germany after the shock early exit from the World Cup. (16.08.2018)  

Neymar omitted from FIFA Best shortlist

Brazilian forward Neymar is a surprise omission from the FIFA's Best Men's Player award shortlist. There's also a complete lack of Germans on the men's list, but Dzsenifer Marozsan is in contention for the women's gong. (24.07.2018)  

World Cup 2018: Germany exit at group stage after shock South Korea loss

Two late South Korean goals have sent Germany crashing out of World Cup 2018 at the group stage after another poor display. The reigning champions finish bottom of Group F, while Sweden and Mexico make the last 16. (27.06.2018)  

World Cup 2018: Mexico edge Germany in Group F opener

Reigning world champions Germany suffered defeat in their opening game of the World Cup 2018. Mexico top Group F after clinching a narrow, but well-deserved, 1-0 win courtesy of Hirving Lozano's first-half goal. (17.06.2018)  

Related content

FIFA World Cup: Who's the top player in Russia? 04.07.2018

With favorites like Germany, Spain, Portugal, and Argentina crashing out early and Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo out of the running, DW reporters hit the streets of Moscow to ask fans for their pick for man of the moment.

WM 2018 Russland | Marokko - Iran 0:1 | Protest Stadionverbot Frauen Iran

Iranian women hope 2018 World Cup is turning point for stadium ban 27.06.2018

The World Cup has given Iranian women the chance to do what many take for granted — going to watch football matches. Activists are now pushing world football's governing body FIFA to end the ban issue once and for all.

Russland Fußball FIFA WM 2018

100 things to know ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia 07.06.2018

The 2018 World Cup in Russia is finally upon us. Here is everything you need to know, from key dates and figures to why you should pay attention to the predictions of a deaf cat from St. Petersburg.

Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 