Germany: Money-laundering probe into far-right AfD lawmaker

Bavarian prosecutors are investigating suspected money-laundering activities by a far-right politician. The German parliament says it has lifted the political immunity of the AfD member Petr Bystron.

The Munich Public Prosecutor's Office on Thursday said it was investigating money laundering activities by a far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) lawmaker.

Separately, officials for Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, said the legislature had lifted the parliamentary immunity of AfD member Petr Bystron.

Bystron, who is the second candidate on his party's election ticket for the 2024 European elections, is under scrutiny for alleged connections with pro-Russian networks.

What we know about the searches

The prosecutor's office said searches were being conducted at several venues. These included an office in Berlin, in the Bavarian districts of Munich, Erding and Deggendorf, and on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

The office did not confirm the name of the individual being investigated.

Byron is in the running for the European Parliament behind top contender Maximilian Krah. Krah the subject of a subject of a preliminary investigation by German prosecutors over potential payments from Russia and China.

German police arrested Krah's former aide Jian G. in April on suspicion of spying. Krah fired G. in the days that followed the allegations.

rc/ab (AFP, dpa)