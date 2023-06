A shortage of labor in Germany has driven major employers to search for staff outside the country. National railway operator Deutsche Bahn is recruiting to fill 25,000 open positions.

Lots of travelers, lots of freight and lots of construction sites are forcing German rail operator Deutsche Bahn to look for additional staff to keep things running smoothly. This year alone the company needs 25,000 more staff. But the German labor market is limited which is why Deutsche Bahn is increasingly recruiting outside the country.