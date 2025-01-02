  1. Skip to content
Germany launches online portal for visa applications

January 2, 2025

The new digital platform aims to help people looking to work, study or join family in Germany, and is available to applicants from all over the world.

A hand holds up a wooden stamp with 'Visum' written on the side
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called the new visa portal 'a real administrative revolution'Image: imago images/blickwinkel

Germany's Foreign Ministry has launched a new digital platform for visa applications, with its Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock hailing it as "a real administrative revolution" in a press release.

The digital portal, available here, aims to ease access to necessary documents for those wanting to work, study or join their family in Germany.

The applicants can choose between 28 categories of national visa online.

Migrants struggle with German bureaucracy

The new portal is available since January 1, 2025 to all 167 of Germany's visa offices all over the world.

Overhauling visa process

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock praised the new system, saying the reform was "long overdue."

"Every year, Germany is short of at least 400,000 skilled workers," Baerbock said.

"At times like these, we cannot afford to downright put the best off coming here to roll up their sleeves because of long paper application forms and even longer waiting periods," she added.

Baerbock stressed that Germany, as an immigration country, requires "a national visa process that is state-of the-art – modern, digital and secure."

