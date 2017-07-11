 Germany: Italian girl killed by statue at Munich hotel | News | DW | 28.08.2022

Germany: Italian girl killed by statue at Munich hotel

It was not clear what caused the 200-kilogram statue to topple over and onto the 7-year-old girl. Her family was on vacation in Munich, police said.

An ambulance in Munich traffic

Paramedics arrived on the scene but the girl later died in the hospital

An Italian family on vacation in Munich lost their 7-year-old daughter after a 200-kilogram (440-pound) stone statue in the hotel where the family stayed fell on top of the child.

Police made the announcement Sunday and said the incident happened Friday night.

The statue fell on the girl in the courtyard of the hotel for unknown reasons, though the authorities are investigating, the police statement added.

People who witnessed the incident were able to help free the child and dialed paramedics.

Emergency services arrived but the young girl later died in the hospital, police said.

ar/fb (AP, dpa)

