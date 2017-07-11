Germany: Hate speech, threats against politicians rise

Three weeks after a neo-Nazi was convicted of murdering regional governor Walter Lübcke.

In answer to a parliamentary information request from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, the Interior Ministry reported that 1,534 crimes against politicians, party members or party property had been reported in 2020, a 9% increase on the year before.

The crimes recorded by the ministry ranged from verbal abuse, slander, threats and hate speech to property damage and arson attacks on party offices. There were also a handful of cases of physical assault.

The AfD reported 694 crimes reported, followed by Angela Merkel's conservative alliance of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU), with 231, and the Green party, with 206. The Interior Ministry attributed 544 crimes to actors with a left-wing motive and 393 to the right wing and reported that 532 could not be attributed.

Many local AfD offices have been vandalized in recent years, as have those belonging to the socialist Left party

The statistics come a week after federal police chief Holger Münch told Der Spiegel magazine that the police had seen an increase of threats against politicians, virologists, and journalists during the coronavirus pandemic. Bundestag member Martin Hess of the AfD, who made the information request, said the figures proved that left-wing extremists posed the biggest threat to political parties, especially his.

"There are politicians in our party that after attacks and threats can only go out in public with massive personal protection," Hess told DW in an email. "This fact is a disgrace for our democratic rule of law. We regularly face attacks on our cars, offices, and apartments."

'Violence starts with words'

But the rising abuse has been felt by German politicians of every stripe. Over the last few years, many of the country's leading politicians including President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, have called out what they call the deterioration of the country's "debate culture."

Some have noticed that respect for politicians has significantly declined. Ute Vogt, interior policy spokeswoman for the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), is sure that being a politician had become more difficult.

"I think you always needed strong nerves to be a politician," Vogt told DW. "But now you do get the feeling it's rougher on all sides. In the old days you used to get anonymous letters, which were easier to deal with than these slanders and insults that are often much more public. I do think the job has gotten harder because the respect has significantly declined."

Vogt says that she has the impression serious political debate is disappearing from public discourse. "Violence always starts with words," she said. "We're seeing the political debate become more aggressive, more polemical. We're seeing less factual debate and more aggressive postulating of positions, and that leads to people feeling they have to take action. That's a devastating development for our democracy."

Certain issues attract abuse

Irene Mihalic, interior policy spokeswoman for the Green party, said that being a famous politician automatically makes you a hated figure by certain people – especially if you're famous for airing opinions on emotive subjects: "It certainly depends on how much you are prepared to expose yourself on certain issues," said Mihalic. "If you deal with racism, far-right extremism and discrimination, then you become an object of hate – that's just how it is."

The coronavirus has become another issue that has triggered extremist reactions to politicians. A Forsa survey at the end of January found that 31% of mayors in the state of Baden-Württemberg said they had seen a rise in abuse because of the crisis.

Politicians with a higher public profile, for whom fielding threats and insults is part of the daily routine, have their homes protected and receive personal protection from the federal police if they appear at any public event.

"As Bundestag members we're comparatively privileged," Mihalic told DW. "We're all, by law, protected by the federal police. That means if someone really was threatening us then measures would be taken." She also explained that police officers conduct meetings in the Bundestag to offer advice.

"The federal police has advised us to report every single incident, however small," said Mihalic, herself a former police officer. "But it always depends on the individual parliamentarian. I know colleagues who receive threatening messages and say, 'I'm not going to let myself be intimidated and I won't take it seriously,' and then throw it away. And I always tell them – no, report it to the police. It's important that those things are registered, so the police can assess situations better."

In response to rising abuse, the Green party launching a campaign against hate speech in 2019

Local politicians: Less famous, more vulnerable

And yet, the danger for local politicians and political volunteers is arguably greater. Just how stark the risks have become were shown by the murder of regional governor Walter Lübcke on his own porch in 2019, or the stabbing of Cologne Mayor Henriette Reker in 2015 – both acts carried out by racist extremists. State and municipal politicians may be less in the public eye, but they are also "completely defenseless," as Mihalic puts it.

While national-level politicians planning to attend public events can always report threats they see on the internet to the police, who then make an assessment of the danger, local politicians have no such service. "They don't have anyone they can talk to, which is why we are calling for state police forces to also have centers they can turn to," said Mihalic.