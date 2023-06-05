Germany: Harz mountain wildfire forces tourist evacuation

The fire broke out at the Königsberg peak in northern Germany on Sunday. Meanwhile, another wildfire that broke out in the eastern state of Brandenburg on Wednesday is still expanding.

The town of Wernigerode in the state of Saxony-Anhalt said on Monday that a fire in the Harz mountains of northern Germany had been under control.

The blaze broke out at the Königsberg peak on Sunday, forcing the evacuation of scores of nearby tourists.

Some 100 people were whisked away from the Brocken peak, which is the highest point in northern Germany and a popular attraction for nature lovers that is also famed for its literary connections.

Town authorities said that the fire brigade in the Harz area was continuing to work with a team of around 80 people.

"People have been evacuated by bus so they could get off the mountain safely. Rail traffic has been suspended because there may also be a danger on the tracks," a spokeswoman told Germany's DPA press agency.

Changing winds on Sunday caused the fire to spread quickly, and it had burned two hectares by the evening.

A firefighting aircraft and 120 firefighters from neighboring towns were deployed to put out the fire.

Municipal authorities said in a press release that the operation would conclude by the evening.

Meanwhile, a fire that broke out near the town of Jüterbog in the eastern state of Brandenburg continued to rage Image: Landkreis Teltow Fläming/dpa/picture alliance

Brandenburg fire still raging

The fire in the Harz area is not the only major wildfire that broke out in Germany last week.

On Wednesday, a fire broke out near the town of Jüterbog in the eastern state of Brandenburg.

The fire had not yet been put out as of Monday, with the affected area reaching 326 hectares.

"The flames are heading for the protective strips, but the fire brigade has the situation there under control," the head of the municipal public order office, Christian Lindner-Klopsch said.

Lindner-Klopsch said that the protective strip in the southern area had been expanded to prevent flames from spreading.

The former military training ground is contaminated with unexploded ordnance. Towns and villages have so far not been affected by the wildfire.

