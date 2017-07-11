Germany: Friedrich Merz to lead Christian Democrats in opposition

Members of Germany's biggest opposition party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, elected Friedrich Merz as its new leader, the party announced on Friday.

Merz, making his third run for the CDU's top post, won with 62.1% support in a vote among the party's members, beating two centrist contenders — Norbert Röttgen andt Helge Braun.

His share of the vote was easily enough to prevent a runoff.

The CDU and its Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU) suffered an election defeat under the leadership of Armin Laschet, who had hoped to replace now former-Chancellor Angela Merkel. In the wake of that loss, Laschet stepped down, leading to the new vote.

Merz seeks common ground

The three contenders in the vote were Merz, a prominent conservative on his third stab at the leadership, centrist Röttgen who is a former environment minister on his second leadership run, and centrist Braun who was Merkel's chief of staff from 2018 until last week.

Merz vowed to "stand for the party in its full breadth," adding that "different political opinions and directions" will have a voice.

"We won't engage in fundamental opposition," he said. "We will be a constructive opposition."



Nearly two-thirds of the CDU's 400,000 members took part in the vote, which was the first time they could directly vote for the party leader. Officially, the new party leader will be elected by the 1,001 delegates at a digital party convention in late January.

Merkel opposition

More than a decade after leaving parliament, Merz is still the darling of the CDU's conservative wing. A staunch Catholic, he opposes the liberalization of the CDU under Angela Merkel over the past 20 years.

DW's political correspondent Hans Bradt, who was at CDU headquarters in Berlin on Friday, said: "Angela Merkel basically pushed him out. He then spent many years in business and only recently, when Angela Merkel said she was stepping down, only then did he get back into active politics."

"Merz is clearly somebody from the pre-Merkel era so it does appear to be a step backwards in a sense."

Economic policy renewal

Merz, 66, promotes economic policy renewal and complains about bureaucratic hurdles for companies because of regulatory requirements, such as environmental protection.

The new leader is expected to reshuffle positions in the party and set the agenda for its run in opposition as it attempts to rebuild following the election defeat. They will also be tasked with patching up relations with the CSU, which were strained by competing runs for chancellor-candidacy by Laschet and the more-popular Bavarian Markus Söder (CSU).

Merkel relinquished party leadership in 2018 and did not seek a fifth term as chancellor.

