Germany: Frankfurt Airport to close for departing passengers

Germany's largest international airport will be closed to departing passengers on Thursday due to ongoing strike action.

There will be no access to Frankfurt Airport for departing passengers on Thursday as Germany's biggest airport is hit by strikes.

Security staff are set to walk out again as wage talks between airlines and unions remain stalled.

Due to insufficient security checks, departing passengers will be unable to access the airport, explained a spokesperson for airport operator Fraport.

"The strike will cause major disruptions and flight cancelations throughout the day," read a Fraport statement.

"Security checkpoints will remain closed. Originating passengers departing from Frankfurt will thus not be able to pass through the legally required security checks."

More to follow ...

mf/ab (dpa)