 Germany: Far-right murder suspect linked to stabbing Iraqi | News | DW | 19.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Far-right murder suspect linked to stabbing Iraqi

Authorities said the main suspect in the murder of Walter Lübcke had likely stabbed an Iraqi refugee two years prior. Prosecutors said the far-right militant had tried to kill the refugee in a "sneak attack."

Suspect Stephan E. accompanied by police

German prosecutors on Thursday said the main suspect in the murder of a local pro-migrant politician had likely stabbed an Iraqi asylum seeker two years prior.

The prosecutors said Stephan E., a far-right militant, had attempted "to kill an Iraqi asylum seeker in a sneak attack for base motives." They said he "approached the victim unnoticed from behind, and then suddenly stabbed him in the upper back with a knife."

"The deciding factor for the act is believed to be the far-right view of the accused," prosecutors said in a statement.

In July, prosecutors announced that they would investigate whether the suspect was involved in the stabbing of the Iraqi.

The far-right militant is also suspected of murdering Walter Lübcke, district president of Kassel, who had spoken out in favor of Germany taking in refugees during the so-called migrant crisis.

Read more: Opinion: German politician's murder is an attack on democracy

Walter Lübcke

Walter Lübcke supported Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to open Germany's borders to refugees fleeing war in Syria, a policy slammed by right-wing extremists

'Alarm bell'

Days after Lübcke's murder, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer warned of the rise of right-wing political violence.

"A right-wing extremist attack on a leading representative of the state is an alarm bell and is directed against us all," Seehofer said. "Right-wing extremism is a considerable and serious problem to our free society."

Germans are increasingly wary of right-wing extremism. More than half those polled in a survey earlier this month said they fear their democracy is under threat, pointing to the likes of the far-right Alternative for Germany.

According to figures released by the Interior Ministry, German authorities have registered more than 8,600 right-wing extremist offenses in the first half of 2019.

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 05:01

Germany: The far right on the rise

ls/msh (AP, AFP)

DW recommends

Germany's far-right: Police to restructure as threat of extremism grows

Germany's federal criminal police agency wants to overhaul the structures it uses to fight far-right groups and hate crimes, media reports say. The organization sees a growing threat of militant extremism in the country. (19.08.2019)  

More than half of Germans believe democracy in danger: survey

A slight majority of Germans believe that democracy is in danger, according to a new YouGov poll. Right-wing extremism is given as the biggest reason for this belief. (12.09.2019)  

Suspect in politician Walter Lübcke's killing probed over refugee attack

Stephan E. is accused of murdering a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party in central Germany. Prosecutors also suspect he was involved in a stabbing attack on an Iraqi refugee in 2016. (26.07.2019)  

German district president found dead with gunshot wound

Walter Lübcke was discovered in his garden with a gunshot wound to his head. Police said there was no indication of suicide and that they were looking for a perpetrator. (03.06.2019)  

Opinion: German politician's murder is an attack on democracy

Politician Walter Lübcke may have been murdered by a right-wing extremist. If that turns out to be the case, the killer was targeting the heart of Germany's democratic system, says DW's Marcel Fürstenau. (18.06.2019)  

Germany probes 'right-wing extremist' murder of politician

A politician has been murdered in an apparent execution-style assassination. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has described the attack as "right-wing extremist" in nature, saying it was "directed against us all." (18.06.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Germany: The far right on the rise  

Related content

Symbolbild KSK Bundeswehr

German military investigates elite unit over far-right ties 10.09.2019

German military intelligence is probing its KSK elite unit over concerns of widespread far-right extremism. The level of extremist sympathy in the 1,100-person unit is feared to be "extraordinarily high."

Klagenfurt | Waldinstallation im Fußballstadion - For Forest von Klaus Littmann

How Austria's far right turned the stadium artwork 'For Forest' into a campaign issue 13.09.2019

The art installation of 299 trees in a stadium aims to draw attention to the fragility of forests, but right-wing populists misappropriated the project for their election campaign. DW asked artist Klaus Littmann why.

Polizei Chemnitz Rechtsradikale Einsatz Demonstration Randale

Germany's far-right: Police to restructure as threat of extremism grows 19.08.2019

Germany's federal criminal police agency wants to overhaul the structures it uses to fight far-right groups and hate crimes, media reports say. The organization sees a growing threat of militant extremism in the country.

Advertisement