Germany: Dozens injured in unrest at Eritrean event

Roshni Majumdar
September 17, 2023

German police say 26 officers were among those injured after violence on the sidelines of an Eritrean event in Stuttgart. Tensions run deep within the diaspora over the eastern African nation's polarized politics.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WRTN
A group of people being kettled by police after violence broke out at the event
Saturday's protests were the latest in a string of unrest surrounding Eritrean cultural events in GermanyImage: Julian Weber/dpa/picture alliance

Police in the southwestern German city of Stuttgart on Sunday said dozens of people, including at least 26 officers were injured amid unrest surrounding an Eritrean cultural festival.

Along with 26 officers, four people participating at the event and two protesting the event were also injured, police said in a statement.

The clash was the latest in a string of incidents at such events in Germany and elsewhere, with fights breaking out between Eritrean government supporters and opponents. 

What happened at the festival?

The police force described those attending as supportive of the dictatorial regime that rules the Horn of African country. There were roughly around 80 to 90 people participating at the cultural event.

Some 300 officers were deployed to deal with several hundred opponents of President Isaias Afwerki's regime who came out to protest the event. 

Protesters were assigned an area to demonstrate but they headed for the meeting venue, police said. The demonstrators then charged at those participating at the event, throwing metal rods and rocks at the police, police added.

Police officers used pepper sprays and batons to break up the crowd. Participants at the venue were moved to a safer location under police protection. Officers also took down notes of those protesting. The event was all but over in two hours.

Stuttgart police vice president Carsten Hoefler condemned the protesters' action saying that "“neither the extent nor the intensity of the violence was apparent in advance.”

City officials said there was no reason to ban the event in advance, but that they will take steps to prevent similar unrest in the future.

Why are people fighting?

The fight is the latest to break out at festivals to celebrate Eritrea's 30 years of independence. Eritrea has been ruled by Afwerki in a one-party dictatorship since 1993.

Those who fled the country said they fled danger and perscution so celebrations have angered them. Rights groups also say that Afwerki is one of the harshest and repressive dictators in the world.

Eritrea has neither a legislature nor a judiciary, according to a report by the Human Rights Watch. It also has no independent civil society or media outlets.

Similar clashes were reported in Tel Aviv, Israel, in early September, with the event accounting for one of the most violent clashes among African asylum seekers and migrants in the city's recent memory.

In July, clashes between supporters and opponents erupted in the western German city of Giessen, which is not far from Frankfurt. The clash left 26 police officers injured. 

Analysts have previously said that events, if they're organized at the Eritrean embassy, as was the case in Israel, generate funds for the heavily embargoed Eritrean government and serve to exert pressure on Eritreans who are far away from their homeland.

