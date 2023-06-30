  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Heat and drought
CrimeGermany

Germany: Doctor sentenced for infecting patients with hep C

20 minutes ago

The court says the doctor violated hygiene rules, infecting 51 patients in a little over a year. The now retired physician received a two-year suspended sentence.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TGw1
A sign stands at the Donau-Ries Clinic.
The doctor was also found guilty of stealing opiates from the Donau-Ries hospital where he workedImage: Stefan Puchner/dpa/picture alliance

A German anesthetist was sentenced on Friday to a suspended two years in prison for grievous bodily harm, after he passed on hepatitis C to dozens of his patients.

The 61-year-old doctor is believed to have infected 51 of some 1,700 patients he put to sleep for surgery between February 2017 and April 2018.

The prosecution had asked for three years in prison and is considering appealing the verdict.

What do we know about the case?

The Augsburg regional court in the southern German state of Bavaria also convicted the doctor of embezzlement.

He is believed to have stolen opiates from the Donau-Ries hospital where he worked, later injecting himself to tackle a painful intestinal disease. The symptoms are believed to have been triggered by hepatitis C, although the doctor is said not to have been aware of his infection at the time.

The court assumed he unknowingly contracted the disease from a patient, then also unknowingly spread it.

The judge presiding over the case, however, spoke of "blatant violations of hygiene rules" and described the case as a "medical scandal of nationwide proportions."

The now-retired anesthetist made a comprehensive confession, describing the ordeal in court as a "nightmare." He said he had battled depression for years.

All the patients the convicted doctor operated on in the specified period of time have been tested for the disease.

Hepatitis C is a liver disease caused by an often undetected virus. Though in many cases it heals on its own, the virus can cause chronic liver inflammation that could in some cases eventually lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer. However, with new medications, the disease is now almost entirely curable.

Screening for hepatitis

rmt/nm (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A massive fire amid riots in the southern French town of Annecy
Live

France riots: Macron tells parents to keep kids off streets

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

MONUSCO peacekeepers patrol in North Kivu in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo

Africa: UN peacekeepers increasingly unwelcome

Africa: UN peacekeepers increasingly unwelcome

PoliticsJune 29, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Hong Kong's art and culture have suffered since Beijing imposed a draconian National Security Law.

How to preserve Hong Kong's cultural memory?

How to preserve Hong Kong's cultural memory?

Human RightsJune 29, 202304:06 min
More from Asia

Germany

Protesters demonstrating against a new mosque in Mühlheim in 2020

Germany: Hostility toward Muslims is widespread

Germany: Hostility toward Muslims is widespread

Society24 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

People queue up to pay respects in front of a sculpture and a row of flags.

Netherlands: King may apologize for slavery, but then what?

Netherlands: King may apologize for slavery, but then what?

Politics10 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Migrants from Sub-Saharan countries on a boat after they were rescued.

Migrant smugglers: Who are they?

Migrant smugglers: Who are they?

PoliticsJune 29, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

US Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action

US Supreme Court guts affirmative action at colleges

US Supreme Court guts affirmative action at colleges

Politics7 hours ago02:06 min
More from North America

Latin America

Environmental expert Mariana Meerhoff is seen on a rubber boat, taking a water sample

Uruguay drought: Capital hit by water shortages

Uruguay drought: Capital hit by water shortages

Nature and Environment4 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage