Germany divided over coronavirus

While some rely on official statistics, others turn to somewhat dubious content online. What’s fact for one side is brainwashing for the other. It’s not easy to find common ground, as Pastor Jörg Pegelow from Hamburg knows all too well. He receives calls from anxious, angry, disappointed people, whose partner or relative no longer seems reachable. How do you deal with a person who until very recently was familiar and close, but now suddenly seems to live in their own bubble? Police report being confronted with increasing aggression in their roles as representatives of the state. Something has changed in Germany’s social fabric. A report by Florian Nusch and Anne Höhn.