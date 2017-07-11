Germany: At least 3 dead, several injured after train derails in Bavaria

At least three people were killed and dozens more were injured on Friday when a regional passenger train derailed in the southern German state of Bavaria.

A local official told Germany's dpa news agency that at least 60 people were injured, around 16 of them seriously.

"There is a large operation currently underway," said a police spokesperson who added that the train was quite full at the time of the accident.

Authorities say it's not yet clear what caused the train to come off the tracks

What we know so far

It was not immediately clear what caused the train traveling toward Munich to derail at about 12:20 local time (10:20 UTC).

Several carriages overturned and partly rolled down an embankment north of the Garmisch-Partenkirchen ski resort in Bavaria, the regional Münchener Merkur newspaper reported.

Martin Breitkopf, a reporter in Bavaria for Germany's public ARD network, wrote on Twitter that rescue operations were underway.

Six rescue helicopters were in use to bring the injured to hospitals for treatment, according to a spokesperson for the ADAC Air Rescue service.

Rail operator Deutsche Bahn said part of the route between Munich and Garmisch-Partenkirchen had been blocked off and traffic diverted.

The accident happened as Germany heads into the Pentacost long weekend. It also came two days after the introduction of a €9 transport ticket for country-wide travel, which has led to increased passenger numbers on regional trains.

More to come on this breaking news story as details become available.