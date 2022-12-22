Twitter has been surrounded by controversy since its takeover by Elon MuskImage: Mary Altaffer/AP/picture alliance
Germany asks the EU to curb Twitter under Musk
51 minutes ago
Twitter should be monitored by the European Commission like other tech firms amid free speech concerns, Berlin said. A top official said the company had been behaving erratically since its takeover by Elon Musk.
Sven Giegold, the state secretary in charge of competition policy at Germany's Economy Ministry, said that Twitter should be seen as a "gatekeeper" under the bloc's new Digital Markets Act, owing to its influence on public opinion. This classification would allow EU supervision to take place.
What else did Giegold say?
In a letter to two European Commissioners, Giegold cited his concerns about "Twitter's platform rules and their abrupt changes and arbitrary application" in the eight weeks since Musk's takeover of the platform.
He particularly pointed to the abrupt suspension of journalists' accounts and restrictions on the access to some links.
"The EU should use all the possibilities at its disposal to protect competition and freedom of speech on digital platforms," he said.
Giegold said banning journalists' accounts and restricting links to rivals "threaten not only free competition but also pose a risk for democracy as well as freedom of speech, information and the press."
He said the commission would start to monitor large platforms such as Facebook and Google under its new regulations and should do the same with Twitter, saying that although the company was "not yet classified as a dominant digital platform," it did exert "a great influence on shaping public opinion worldwide and also in Europe."