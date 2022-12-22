  1. Skip to content
Twitter logo seen in black on the awning of the building that houses the Twitter office in New York
Twitter has been surrounded by controversy since its takeover by Elon MuskImage: Mary Altaffer/AP/picture alliance
MediaGlobal issues

Germany asks the EU to curb Twitter under Musk

51 minutes ago

Twitter should be monitored by the European Commission like other tech firms amid free speech concerns, Berlin said. A top official said the company had been behaving erratically since its takeover by Elon Musk.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LJuI

A senior German official on Thursday told the European Commission that the social media platform Twitter should be regulated under new EU rules on digital markets, saying the company posed a threat to free speech under its new owner, Elon Musk.

Sven Giegold, the state secretary in charge of competition policy at Germany's Economy Ministry, said that Twitter should be seen as a "gatekeeper" under the bloc's new Digital Markets Act, owing to its influence on public opinion. This classification would allow EU supervision to take place.

What else did Giegold say?

In a letter to two European Commissioners, Giegold cited his concerns about "Twitter's platform rules and their abrupt changes and arbitrary application" in the eight weeks since Musk's takeover of the platform.

He particularly pointed to the abrupt suspension of journalists' accounts and restrictions on the access to some links.

"The EU should use all the possibilities at its disposal to protect competition and freedom of speech on digital platforms," he said.

Giegold said banning journalists' accounts and restricting links to rivals "threaten not only free competition but also pose a risk for democracy as well as freedom of speech, information and the press."

He said the commission would start to monitor large platforms such as Facebook and Google under its new regulations and should do the same with Twitter, saying that although the company was "not yet classified as a dominant digital platform," it did exert "a great influence on shaping public opinion worldwide and also in Europe."

Elon Musk gesturing
Elon Musk is known for following his own whims with little regard for public opinionImage: JIM WATSON/AFP

What has happened at Twitter?

Since Musk took over the platform in October, paying $44 billion (€41.5 billion) for the company, there has been a series of controversies, notably one surrounding the suspension and later reinstatement of the accounts of journalists critical of the South African-born billionaire.

There have also been mass layoffs and the return of previously banned accounts, such as that of former US President Donald Trump.

Racist or other hateful tweets have also seen an upsurge, prompting several big advertisers to withdraw.

On Tuesday, Musk said he would stand by the results of a Twitter poll he himself instigated on whether he should stay on as CEO in which 57% of votes said he should step down.

However, many experts are doubtful whether he will follow through given his previous record of capriciousness.

Musk himself says it is only a question of finding the right successor.

"The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive," Musk tweeted.

tj/jcg (AFP, Reuters)

Elon Musk, the head of Twitter speaking at an event

Twitter rolls back policy barring COVID misinformation

Twitter rolls back policy barring COVID misinformation

The move comes amid concerns over Twitter's ability to fight misinformation after the company fired more than half its staff, including those involved in content moderation.
HealthNovember 30, 2022
Elon Musk

Twitter users vote for Elon Musk's exit as CEO

Twitter users vote for Elon Musk's exit as CEO

Millions of Twitter users have told Elon Musk he should step down as the platform's boss in a poll he launched himself. Shares in his electric-car maker Tesla rose at the news.
MediaDecember 19, 2022
US President Joe Biden (right) walks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy through the colonnade of the White House in Washington, DC

Ukraine updates: Russia fumes after Zelenskyy's US visit

Conflicts5 hours ago
Africa

Protesters in Kinshasa being forcibly dispersed by the police

DR Congo's election campaign signals trouble ahead

DR Congo's election campaign signals trouble ahead

PoliticsDecember 21, 2022
Asia

Beijing residents line up to receive a booster COVID-19 vaccine

Chinese citizens face new outbreak with zero-COVID dropped

Chinese citizens face new outbreak with zero-COVID dropped

Health5 hours ago
Germany

Film | Im Westen nichts Neues

'All Quiet on the Western Front' in Oscars shortlist

'All Quiet on the Western Front' in Oscars shortlist

Film6 hours ago
Europe

St. Nicholas waves from a train in Kyiv

St. Nicholas brings Christmas magic to eastern Ukraine

St. Nicholas brings Christmas magic to eastern Ukraine

ConflictsDecember 20, 202202:11 min
Middle East

Children gather outside their tents, at al-Hol camp, which houses families of members of the Islamic State group, in Hasakeh province, Syria.

Syria: Bring extremists' children out — but leave mothers?

Syria: Bring extremists' children out — but leave mothers?

PoliticsDecember 21, 2022
North America

Immigrants wait to enter a shelter at the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas

El Paso overflowing with migrants

El Paso overflowing with migrants

Migration19 hours ago02:53 min
Latin America

Aerial view of a migrant caravan en route to the US

Migrants in Mexico’s Oaxaca state

Migrants in Mexico’s Oaxaca state

Migration20 hours ago03:00 min
