  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Benin Bronzes
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Elon Musk Twitter post
More than 17 million people voted in Musk's Twitter pollImage: Yui Mok/PA Wire/picture alliance
BusinessUnited States of America

Elon Musk says he will step down as Twitter CEO

1 hour ago

Previously, Musk posted a poll on Twitter asking the platform's users whether he should stay on as CEO. More than 57% among the millions who voted said he should step down from his role.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LG0h

Elon Musk said Tuesday he will step down as chief executive of Twitter as soon as a replacement is found.

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software and servers teams," Musk wrote on Twitter.

What else has Musk said about stepping down?

Earlier this week, Musk received a clear indication from Twitter users that the majority of them would like to see him step down from the job after weeks of controversy surrounding the social media platform.

Around 57.5% of the 17.5 million people who took part in a poll he posted with the question, "Should I step down as head of Twitter?" answered in the affirmative.

Plumbing to new depths

After months of lawsuits and the near miss of a full-blown trial, Musk finally seized control of Twitter at the end of October. After closing closing the $44 billion (€41.45 billion) deal, Musk entered Twitter headquarters with a sink in his hands.

The ensuing two months have seen mass layoffs, rows over blue check marks, Donald Trump's account restored, several journalists banned, the prohibition of promoting other social media outlets and Twitter hemorrhaging millions of dollars per day.

jsi/ar (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Benin Bronze in a glass case

Germany returns looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

Culture14 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa holds his hands in the arm in victory

South Africa's Ramaphosa clears way for second term

South Africa's Ramaphosa clears way for second term

Politics13 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A paramedic dressed in blue responds to a medical emergency

In Pakistan, all-female paramedic team is saving lives

In Pakistan, all-female paramedic team is saving lives

SocietyDecember 19, 202202:02 min
More from Asia

Germany

A man bends over with his back towards a howitzer as it fires

Ukraine war: How much does Germany spend on help?

Ukraine war: How much does Germany spend on help?

Politics18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

St. Nicholas waves from a train in Kyiv

St. Nicholas brings Christmas magic to eastern Ukraine

St. Nicholas brings Christmas magic to eastern Ukraine

Conflicts12 hours ago02:11 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Hamid Ghare Hassanlou and his wife are seen in a photo on a computer screen

Iranian family torn apart by protest crackdown

Iranian family torn apart by protest crackdown

Conflicts12 hours ago03:29 min
More from Middle East

North America

Immigrants cross the Rio Grande to seek asylum in El Paso

Migrant crisis: State of emergency in the border city of El Paso

Migrant crisis: State of emergency in the border city of El Paso

Migration18 hours ago7 images
More from North America

Latin America

Argentinien Weltmeister erreichen Buenos Aires

Argentina's World Cup winners get triumphant welcome home

Argentina's World Cup winners get triumphant welcome home

Soccer15 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage