German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal attend the Ukrainian-German business forum
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal attended the Ukrainian-German business forum on MondayImage: Michael Kappeler/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsUkraine

Germany, EU host conference on rebuilding Ukraine

38 minutes ago

Berlin, hosting the event as the current G7 chair, said the conference would focus on discussing sustainable methods of reconstruction rather than financial pledges.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IdTT

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are hosting an expert conference in Berlin on Tuesday for talks on the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also scheduled to address participants at the International Expert Conference on the Recovery, Reconstruction and Modernization of Ukraine via video call. 

Long-term commitment

"We do not know when this war will end. But end it will," Scholz said in his opening remarks. 

"And when it does, we will continue to stand by Ukraine and its struggle for security, freedom and democracy," he added.

"We know that no two countries' history are the same. But from our own historical experience, we also know that reconstruction is always possible and that it is never too soon to tackle this task," Scholz said.

He and Von der Leyen and Scholz had called for a "Marshall Plan" to rebuild Ukraine, referring to a US initiative that helped rebuild Germany after the Second World War.

DW's chief political correspondent Nina Haase said Scholz, as the current chair of the G7's rotating presidency, called this meeting to send a signal to Kyiv that the West is not only supporting Ukraine during the war, but is already thinking of the country's recovery. 

"They're not sending a signal to Ukraine [that] 'we are helping you now but somehow our solidarity will soften over time.' We are standing by you for the next couple of decades, we want to bring you into the European Union," said Hasse.

Not a 'donor conference'

The event — to be attended by experts, representatives of governments, international organizations and civil society — is aimed at discussing sustainable tools for Ukraine's reconstruction rather than making financial pledges, Berlin said.

Scholz stressed that the event "is not a regular donor conference," but is "more fundamental than that."

Tuesday's event comes a day after a Ukrainian-German economic forum in Berlin, where Scholz appealed to Kyiv to further improve the framework conditions for investment.

fb/es (AFP, dpa)

