  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shake hands
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are set to open the forumImage: Michael Kappeler/dpa/picture alliance
ConflictsUkraine

German and EU leaders call for Ukraine 'Marshall Plan'

11 minutes ago

Rebuilding Ukraine is a "generational task that must begin now," said Germany's Olaf Scholz and the EU's Ursula von der Leyen. Ukrainian and German experts are meeting in Berlin to discuss support for the reconstruction.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IaRD

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have called for a strategy to rebuild Ukraine after the war as experts meet in Berlin for an economic forum. 

"Even if one should always be careful with historical comparisons, the issue here is nothing less than creating a new Marshall Plan for the 21st century," Scholz and von der Leyen wrote in an essay published in the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung Monday edition. 

The two described the reconstruction of Ukraine as a "generational task that must begin now." 

Scholz is due to open the German-Ukrainian business forum in Berlin on Monday with Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. 

The meeting is set to focus on post-war rebuilding efforts and international community support. 

Zelenskyy: Repair work already underway

What is on the forum's agenda?

Business experts from Ukraine and Germany are set to discuss a range of topics, including industry, agriculture and energy. 

Initial efforts should be "directed toward an efficient organization of emergency aid" to rebuild Ukraine's destroyed infrastructure, said Hans-Ulrich Engel, the deputy chairman of the Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, one of the forum's organizers.

And the focus after that should be on "targeted measures and suitable framework conditions for contributions to a reconstruction of the economy in Ukraine," he added.

The Marshall Plan was a US initiative that encouraged investment in West Germany after the Second World War, and now German companies must be given incentives to invest in Ukraine, said the committee's managing director, Michael Harms.

"Companies need reliable contacts, quick tenders and approval processes, and financial and legal security," Harms told German media group RND.

The war has devastated Ukraine's critical infrastructure, with officials saying the country has lost around 90% of its wind power capacity and 40-50% of its solar energy. 

A September report by the World Bank put the cost of reconstruction of Ukraine at nearly $350 billion(€356 billion). The country's GDP in 2021 was $200 billion. 

EU chief: Solidarity with Ukraine 'unshakeable'

fb/es (dpa, Reuters) 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

The IRIS-T SLM air defense system

Ukraine: How much of a difference will air defense systems make?

Ukraine: How much of a difference will air defense systems make?

Germany delivered the first of four air defense systems to Ukraine. DW's Thomas Sparrow explains the details ― and to what extent the systems can help Ukraine.
PoliticsOctober 12, 202201:26 min
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Sudanese protester on a street in Khartoum, chanting against the military coup

Still hoping for democracy in Sudan

PoliticsOctober 23, 2022
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Zimbabwe expects to reap its largest wheat harvest ever, achieving a wheat surplus in 2022.

Zimbabwe headed for bumper wheat harvest

Zimbabwe headed for bumper wheat harvest

Food SecurityOctober 22, 202203:00 min
More from Africa

Asia

Women seen standing on the balcony as they take photos and record videos with their smartphones in Mumbai

India takes on China's smartphone makers

India takes on China's smartphone makers

BusinessOctober 21, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

Svenja Huth celebrates her goal with Wolfsburg teammates

Huth and Wolfsburg put Bayern in their place

Huth and Wolfsburg put Bayern in their place

Soccer16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A T-72B tank takes part in joint military drills held by Belarusian and Russian troops (February 2022)

Ukraine prepares for Russian troop buildup in Belarus

Ukraine prepares for Russian troop buildup in Belarus

Conflicts2 hours ago02:39 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Shirin Ebadi, Friedensnobelpreisträgerin

'Iran will be democratic one day': Shirin Ebadi

'Iran will be democratic one day': Shirin Ebadi

Human RightsOctober 22, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Drama at turn one at the US Grand Prix

US moving Formula One into new era

US moving Formula One into new era

Sports12 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

The EU is looking beyond its own crises to address a human tragedy unfolding in Latin America.

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

MigrationOctober 19, 202203:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage