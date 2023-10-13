Germany: 7 dead in suspected migrant smuggling car crash

A van carrying more than 20 people overturned near the Austrian border when it sped up in an apparent attempt to evade the police.

At least seven people were killed and several others were injured after a van purportedly carrying migrants overturned in the southern German state of Bavaria on Friday.

The van, which had Austrian license plates, was carrying more than 20 people when it overturned after being flagged down by police.

"The driver and suspected people smuggler survived and is among those injured," police spokesperson Stefan Sonntag said.

Sonntag said the police had "no information where the people were from or their nationality."

The injured, which included women and children, were taken to nearby hospitals for their treatment.

What else do we know about the incident?

The accident took place on Germany's A94 motorway near the Ampfing/Waldkraiburg junction.

The van had traveled about 50 kilometers (31 miles) towards Munich from the border between Austria and Germany when it tried to escape the police check, officials said.

The van's driver sped up the vehicle when he realized it had been noticed by the police.

Officials blocked the roads leading to Munich and launched a probe into possible homicide.

Migration debate in Germany

The incident comes amid intensified debates over migration policy in Germany.

In September, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser announced that Germany would be increasing police checks on known "trafficking routes" in order to curb migrants entering the country.

Since early October, Germany has increased controls along its eastern border to prevent migrants from entering the country.

This year, Germany has seen a 74% increase in the number of migrants applying for asylum in the country.

