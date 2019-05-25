Germans urged to wear Jewish yarmulke in solidarity

Anti-Semitism Commissioner Felix Klein has called on Germans to don the yarmulke skullcap worn by Jewish men ahead of an anti-Israel protest. The Central Council of Jews has warned about wearing the yarmulke in public.
Germany's anti-Semitism commissioner has said people should wear Jewish skullcaps in a bid to show solidarity with Jews ahead of an anti-Israel protest on Saturday.
"I call on all citizens of Berlin and across Germany to wear the yarmulke next Saturday if there are new, intolerable attacks targeting Israel and Jews on the occasion of Al-Quds Day in Berlin," Felix Klein said Monday. He also called on people to take part in pro-Israel rallies on the day instead.
Read more: Berlin passes first-ever state plan to combat anti-Semitism
Al-Quds Day is an annual event held at the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, initiated by the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979 in support of Palestinians and in opposition to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. Al-Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem, meaning holy.
In previous years, the event has attracted a range of anti-Israel demonstrators including supporters of Hamas and Hezbollah, as well as neo-Nazis and supporters of conspiracy theories.
Rise in attacks
Klein's call comes amid arise in the number of anti-Jewish attacks in Germany. According to official figures, there were 1,646 anti-Semitic crimes in Germany in 2018, a rise of 10% over the previous year.
Last year, a man wearing the Star of David was beaten down and kicked right in the center of Berlin. Some weeks earlier, a similar incident in the capital caused public outrage and sparked a nationwide debate on anti-Semitism when a 19-year-old Syrian attacked an Arab-Israeli and his companion with a belt in broad daylight. Both victims wore yarmulkes in what was an allegedly anti-Semitic attack.
Klein made headlines last week when he warned Jews not to wear the yarmulke in public, citing safety concerns. Sigmount Königsberg, the anti-Semitism commissioner for Berlin's Jewish community, told DW he found Klein's statement lacking.
"I would have expected him to add that he'll do everything in his power to make sure Jews can wear their kippa everywhere in Germany and at all times of the day and night," he said, using another word for yarmulke.
Königsberg hopes that Klein's warning works as an alarm signal to society and that politicians will take action so that "Jewish people can openly wear their kippa in public."
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said it was the state's responsibility to provide security. "The state must see to it that the free exercise of religion is possible for all... and that anyone can go anywhere in our country in full security wearing a kippa," Steffen Seibert told a press conference.
The Central Council of Jews in Germany has also warned about wearing the yarmulke in public.
jm/cmk (dpa, KNA, AFP)
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
Every year in January, German officials commemorate the murder of millions of Jews and other groups perpetrated by the Nazis. Now more than ever, people are debating the "right" way to remember that horrific event. (27.01.2019)
Artists in Germany have collaborated to create a hooded sweatshirt with a kippa, a traditional Jewish skullcap, sewn on top. While intended as a statement against anti-Semitism, it also plays with a "provocative limit." (06.07.2018)
Anti-Semitic attacks in Germany have surged in the past few years. Last year, an attack on two men wearing yarmulkes — also known as kippahs — on a street in Berlin caused widespread outrage in in the country. (25.05.2019)
The German capital has put together a comprehensive approach to fight anti-Semitic hatred. So why is this initiative happening at a local and not a federal level? The reasons, DW found out, are complex. (13.03.2019)
Germany's central Jewish council has weighed in on the anti-Semitism debate, saying the security situation for Jews has "deteriorated" in major cities. Israel's president has expressed concern over the situation. (26.05.2019)
For the first time in 18 years, international Jewish service organization B'nai B'rith has held its European congress in Berlin. On the agenda: the renewed threat to Jews in Germany. (21.01.2019)
After an Arab-Israeli man wearing a skullcap was attacked in Berlin, the assailant has now been sentenced to four weeks' detention. The case sparked outrage in Germany, with thousands rallying against anti-Semitism. (25.06.2018)