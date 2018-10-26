German trial opens into group rape outside nightclub; main suspect Syrian

Freiburg regional court's special chamber for juveniles on Wednesday began what's expected to be a four-month hearing into what happened last October outside a nightclub in the city's northern industrial area.

Due to stand trial on charges of rape and failure to provide assistance were, according to judicial officials, eight Syrians, mostly refugees, aged between 19 and 30 and including a 22-year-old main suspect, described as a "multiple offender."

Prosecutors accused him of raping the 18-year-old woman in shrubs outside Freiburg's Hans-Bunte-Areal and animating other men to emulate him.

Her ordeal, which shocked Germany, lasted hours, said public SWR broadcasting in Wednesday's pre-trial coverage.

The main suspect's defense lawyer, shortly before Wednesday's opening, said his client was not guilty in the context of the charges laid.

Also on trial is a 23-year-old Iraqi and an 18-year-old Algerian and a 25-year-old German said by authorities to be "without migratory background."

The 11 men have already spent months in investigative custody.

Drink spiked inside club

Inside the nightclub the women was offered the drug Ecstasy and then a unknown substance was mixed into her drink, making her defenseless, say prosecutors.

On the following morning she went to police, who then searched for a further unidentified suspect using a composite sketch.

In total, 12 suspects were detained between October 2018 and April this year, with one of them later released and investigations against him dropped.

Joint plaintiff

At the trial, she is also joint plaintiff but was not present at Wednesday's trial opening.

It was delayed by one-and-half hours as accused were transported to Freiburg's court complex from various prisons, reported SWR.

Through to late December, the chamber has nominated 27 days of proceedings.

Juvenile court safeguards

German proceedings against juveniles and young adults have special personal rights safeguards.

In Freiburg reporters and film teams were required to obtain court permission to film the trial's start and to obscure images of the faces of those accused and the plaintiff. Security checks, including metal detectors inside the complex's entrance, were also ordered.

Retaining anonymity for those involved was necessary, said the court in a May 27 press statement, "because of the presumption of innocence in their favor up to the final conviction."

Journalists observing proceedings inside the courtroom were barred from making sound and film recordings.

Freiburg in Germany's southern Baden-Württemberg state has a large tertiary education population, including 4,400 international students, and reputation for progressiveness.

ipj/msh (dpa, AFP)