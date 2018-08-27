 Morocco: Teen rape survivor calls for ′justice to be done′ | News | DW | 27.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Morocco: Teen rape survivor calls for 'justice to be done'

Thousands have signed a petition to Morocco's king in support of a rape survivor. Despite a new law to tackle violence against women, rights groups say few survivors "will be able to get protection from their abusers."

A screenshot of the rape survivor's interview with Chouf TV

As of Monday afternoon, more than 15,000 people had signed a petition to Moroccan King Mohammed VI to provide support for a young woman who was tortured and held captive for two months.

"During her captivity, she was subjected to every torture imaginable: She was repeatedly raped by 15 men, beaten, deprived of food and basic sanitary needs, and had her body forcibly tattooed by her captors," petition organizers wrote.

The 17-year-old told the Moroccan broadcaster Chouf TV that she was kidnapped in June and held for two months by a gang of men in Oulad Ayad, a small town about 150 kilometers (90 miles) northeast of Marrakesh.

Read more: Moroccan TV 'sorry' for makeup tips to hide domestic violence

'I want justice'

During her captivity, men would visit the house where she was held and pay the kidnappers to rape her, she said. "They didn't give me food or drink," she said, "and I was not even allowed to take a shower."

"I want justice to be done and (for them) to pay for what they have done to me," she added, according to the website Morocco World News.

At least 12 people have been arrested in connection with the case, Naima Ouahli, of the Moroccan Association of Human Rights, told the AFP news agency.

Moroccan women rally against gender-based violence

Thousands protested violence against women on International Women's Day

Nationwide issue

Activists have pushed for more rights and stronger punishments to deter sexual violence against women following several high-profile cases over the past year.

Read more: Morocco outraged after teen raped on video

More than 50 percent of Moroccan women have been subjected to violence in some form, according to a report by the country's National Observatory on Violence Against Women. Those under the age of 30 and without paid work are the most vulnerable, Morocco's national security body reported.

Earlier this year, parliament adopted a new law to combat violence against women. Although the law provided new protections for survivors, human rights groups said it didn't go far enough.

"Few women will be able to get protection from their abusers under this law, as it requires a prosecution and a conviction of their abusers — and yet, little is provided in the law to set out duties of authorities to arrest, prosecute and convict abusers," Rothna Begum, Middle East and North Africa women's rights researcher at Human Rights Watch, said in February.

Watch video 04:15
Now live
04:15 mins.

How to stop violence against women

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Morocco: Social media outrage after teen raped on video

A debate over sexual violence has broken out on Moroccan media following an assault on a teenage girl – recorded by the attackers in order to blackmail her. Experts say a fundamental change in education is necessary. (31.03.2018)  

Is India the worst place in the world to be a woman?

India is the world's most dangerous nation for women due to the high risk of sexual violence and regressive traditions, said a new study. Activists disagree with its methodology, but agree that gender crimes are up. (26.06.2018)  

France passes new law on child rape, sexual harassment

French lawmakers have passed a law that can impose fines for street harassment and make it easier for sex with a child under 15 to be classified as rape. But critics say the law does not go far enough. (02.08.2018)  

Protests across Morocco in solidarity with sexual assault victim

Mass demonstrations were held in a number of Moroccan cities in response to the collective sexual assault of a mentally disabled woman on a bus in Casablanca. Footage of the incident was spread across social media. (24.08.2017)  

Moroccan TV 'sorry' for makeup tips to hide domestic violence

Moroccan state TV has admitted that a segment which showed women how to hide bruises with makeup was "completely inappropriate." Hundreds of women have signed a petition expressing their outrage. (28.11.2016)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Petition on Change.org

Petition on Change.org

Audios and videos on the topic

Rape as weapon of war: Is the world failing to protect women?  

How to stop violence against women  

Related content

Brasilien Rio Polizei-Operation

Brazil arrests hundreds for violence against women 25.08.2018

The arrest of more than 1,000 people is just the beginning of major police operations to come, police say. The operation targeted men responsible for murders and violence against women.

Indien Mandsaur - Proteste nach Vergewaltigung

India orders death sentence for rapists of 8-year-old 21.08.2018

The sentence is one of the first under a new law allowing for speedy trials and death penalties for child rapists. The brutal rape of the class 2 student in June sparked angry protests.

Indien Kaschmir Vergewaltigung und Tod einer Achtjährigen

Caste dynamics behind sexual violence in India 10.05.2018

Horrific rapes in India in recent days have once again sparked outrage and large-scale protests nationwide. The ghastly incidents highlight the link between sexual violence and the caste system. Murali Krishnan reports.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 