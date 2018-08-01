 France passes new law on child rape, sexual harassment | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 02.08.2018

Europe

France passes new law on child rape, sexual harassment

French lawmakers have passed a law that would impose fines for street harassment and make it easier for sex with a child under 15 to be classified as rape. Recently, two men were trialed for sex with 11-year-old girls.

Artikel 522 Strafgesetz in Libanon Frauen Feminismus Libanon Gewalt gegen Frauen sexuelle Belästigung (DW/K.Zein-Eddine )

French parliamentarians endorsed a new law on sexual violence on Wednesday, described by the government as a signal of deep social change in the European country. While it passed with 92 in favor and none against, left-wing lawmakers abstained, saying it did not go far enough.

Most notably, the new law, which goes into effect in September, makes it easier for sexual intercourse between an adult and a minor under 15 to be charged as rape.

Under current legislation, sex with a child under 15 years of age is considered an offense, but prosecutors need to prove it was forced in order to classify it as rape.

In November last year, a French court acquitted a 30-year-old man on the charge of raping an 11-year-old because it could not be proven that the minor did not consent. A separate case, involving a 28-year-old and another 11-year-old, also caused outrage in February this year.

'Abuse of vulnerability'

Under the new law, judges would be able to classify intercourse with a minor as rape if the sex resulted from an "abuse of vulnerability." Specifically, sex with children under 15 would be considered rape if the other side abused the child's lack of understanding to engage in the act.

According to the Conseil d'Etat, France's highest legal authority, a draft text that said minors under 15 would be assumed to not to have given consent to sex with an adult could have been ruled unconstitutional. As such, it was kept in the law passed by French lawmakers.

Marlene Schiappa, junior minister for gender equality, said the new law would serve as a "deterrent" to potential offenders.

Fines for sexual harassment

The law also provides for on-the-spot fines for harassment on the street or on public transport, with offenders liable to pay between €90 and €750 ($105 - $876). The legislation also moves against "upskirting," the practice of taking photos under a person's clothes without their consent, by imposing a fine of up to €15,000 and a prison term of up to one year in jail.

The debate on sexual harassment in France was reignited earlier this week, when a video of a man hitting a woman who confronted him over street harassment went viral online.

Watch video 28:31
Now live
28:31 mins.

The Battle against Child Pornography

dj/rc (dpa, AFP, AP)

