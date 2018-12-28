 German teen critically injured by YouTube firecracker | News | DW | 29.12.2018

News

German teen critically injured by YouTube firecracker

Three German teenagers have followed a YouTube tutorial to create a homemade firecracker. A botched detonation put one of them in the hospital with severe burns, where he is still fighting for his life.

A man lights a fuse on a firecraker in Munich (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Müller)

An 18-year-old suffered life-threatening burns and another was slightly injured while tampering with a self-made explosive device near Bremen, German police said.

Three youths from the small northern town of Verden apparently tried to make a firecracker in a barn by following a YouTube tutorial. Police said they used household items, including a kitchen sieve and a scale.

Read more: German cities urged to ban polluting fireworks at New Year

The group also used "yet-undetermined explosive materials" for the device. All three of them were gathered in the barn when the device detonated on Thursday evening, police said.

The explosion started a fire, prompting a major deployment of firefighters to the scene.

"Apparently, tampering with the (explosive) substances lead to a detonation, which caused one of the 18-year-old to suffer life-threatening burns," police said in a statement. The teen lost around 60 percent of his skin and remains in hospital, according to the DPA news agency.

One of his two friends sustained light injuries.

After the firefighters extinguished the barn fire, police deployed a forensic team to gather evidence from the scene.

While people are allowed to set off fireworks on New Years Eve in Germany, their use is strictly regulated. Owning, peddling, and detonating unapproved fireworks is punishable by up to three years in prison or by a fine of up to €50,000 ($57,200).

Making your own firecrackers, even those based on internet tutorials, is also illegal in Germany. Such objects are considered "explosive devices" and subject to laws on explosives and weapons.

