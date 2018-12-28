German teen critically injured by YouTube firecracker

An 18-year-old suffered life-threatening burns and another was slightly injured while tampering with a self-made explosive device near Bremen, German police said.

Three youths from the small northern town of Verden apparently tried to make a firecracker in a barn by following a YouTube tutorial. Police said they used household items, including a kitchen sieve and a scale.

Read more: German cities urged to ban polluting fireworks at New Year

The group also used "yet-undetermined explosive materials" for the device. All three of them were gathered in the barn when the device detonated on Thursday evening, police said.

The explosion started a fire, prompting a major deployment of firefighters to the scene.

"Apparently, tampering with the (explosive) substances lead to a detonation, which caused one of the 18-year-old to suffer life-threatening burns," police said in a statement. The teen lost around 60 percent of his skin and remains in hospital, according to the DPA news agency.

Watch video 03:37 Now live 03:37 mins. Share 10 traditional ingredients for a very German Christmas Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ANj9 10 traditional ingredients for a very German Christmas

One of his two friends sustained light injuries.

After the firefighters extinguished the barn fire, police deployed a forensic team to gather evidence from the scene.

While people are allowed to set off fireworks on New Years Eve in Germany, their use is strictly regulated. Owning, peddling, and detonating unapproved fireworks is punishable by up to three years in prison or by a fine of up to €50,000 ($57,200).

Making your own firecrackers, even those based on internet tutorials, is also illegal in Germany. Such objects are considered "explosive devices" and subject to laws on explosives and weapons.

10 German traditions on New Year's Eve Slide into the New Year Shortly before New Year's Eve, people you meet will typically wish you a "Guten Rutsch," which literally translates as "have a good slide." The expression could come from the Yiddish word "rosch." Rosh Hashanah, the name of the Jewish New Year, is, however, set in the fall on a different date every year. Other linguists relate the expression to the archaic German meaning of "Rutsch" - a journey.

10 German traditions on New Year's Eve Offer lucky charms If a German gives you a little gift like this one New Year's Eve you're allowed to find it ugly, but you should at least know the intention is to bring you good luck for the new year. Lucky charms in Germany include such "Glückspilze" (lucky mushrooms), ladybugs, four-leaf clovers and little pigs.

10 German traditions on New Year's Eve Prepare a big bowl of 'Bowle' Germans might believe that "Bowle" is an English word, but it's not at all - though it's probably derived from the word "bowl" - as you need a huge one to serve it. "Bowle" is a German term for punch. For many Germans, this is a must-have party drink on New Year's Eve. Typically combining fruits, alcohol and juice, there are countless recipes, including delicious alcohol-free variations.

10 German traditions on New Year's Eve Enjoy hours of food Although you might end up at a party with a buffet of finger food, many people choose dishes that can be eaten over several hours as their last meal of the year, such as fondue, in which pieces of meat are cooked in hot oil. Also popular is raclette (pictured), where cheese is melted on a table-top grill, accompanied by meats, pickles and potatoes. The long meal shortens the wait until midnight.

10 German traditions on New Year's Eve Look into the future by melting lead For this New Year's Eve custom, people take turns letting a little piece of lead or tin melt in a spoon held over a small flame, and then drop it quickly into cold water. The strange shapes it then takes on are supposed to reveal what the year ahead will bring. This fortune-telling method called "Bleigiessen" (lead pouring) even has a technical term in English: molybdomancy.

10 German traditions on New Year's Eve Laugh with the cult classic 'Dinner for One' In 1963, a British sketch, "Dinner for One," was broadcast for the first time on German TV - and has been aired on December 31 for many years, becoming the most frequently repeated TV program ever. It's in English, but the humor is easy to get. An aristocrat woman celebrates her 90th birthday; her butler, covering for her absent guests, gets drunk, repeating "the same procedure as every year."

10 German traditions on New Year's Eve Listen to the chancellor's New Year's speech Angela Merkel has held many already: The chancellor's New Year's speech to the nation has been broadcast on December 31 since 1969. The speech can sound very similar from year to year - sometimes more literally than others. In 1986, Chancellor Helmut Kohl's address from 1985 was re-aired instead of the new one, allegedly "by mistake."

10 German traditions on New Year's Eve Wish a Happy New Year After counting down the last seconds of the year, you can kiss the people you love, wish everyone the best for the upcoming year and contact your family and friends who aren't with you. "Frohes neues Jahr" is German for Happy New Year. Some people might light sparklers like this woman, but many Germans have more ambitious fireworks ready to be lit at midnight...

10 German traditions on New Year's Eve Start the New Year with a bang At the stroke of midnight, it might be difficult to sincerely wish people around you a Happy New Year, as loud fireworks start exploding everywhere. In Germany, consumer fireworks can be legally sold over the last three days of the year to be lit for the big night. Some people stock up to put on a bombastic show for the neighbors. Traditionally, loud noises were believed to drive out evil spirits.

10 German traditions on New Year's Eve Drink a glass of 'Sekt' at midnight Clinking glasses might not be as loud as fireworks; filled with champagne or "Sekt" (German sparkling wine), they can definitely help people get in good spirits. The midnight toast is an international tradition, but the Germans have a specific expression to say cheers that night: "Prosit Neujahr." The word "Prosit" comes from Latin and means "may it succeed." Author: Elizabeth Grenier



Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.