 German supermarket burglar hides from police in cold room | News | DW | 13.02.2019

News

German supermarket burglar hides from police in cold room

A teenage burglar needed to be treated for hypothermia after hiding from police in a supermarket's walk-in freezer. He panicked and fled to the sub-zero store room on seeing police arrive when making his escape.

Thermometer (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Bein)

German police apprehended an 18-year-old man at a grocery store in Mettmann, a town near Düsseldorf in western Germany, on Tuesday after he had hidden in the store's cold storage room.

The man, a resident of nearby Wuppertal, had to be treated for hypothermia after hiding in the walk-in refrigerator for about an hour. Local media reported that the temperature in the room was roughly minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit).

Police said in a statement that they were called to the scene late Tuesday evening after the store's alarm was triggered. The man exited the store through a side door before seeing the police arrive and trying to hide inside the building, taking cover in the walk-in refrigerator with his burglary tools and hunting backpack.

Authorities found the teenager hiding behind boxes in the cold storage room an hour later with the help of infrared cameras, a helicopter and a police dog. Charges have been brought against the man.

