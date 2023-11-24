German rail union warns of fresh strikes after talks fail

The GDL union has been called for a reduced working week for train drivers without affecting pay. Deutsche Bahn said the union had rejected calls for a Christmas strike truce.

Germany's train drivers' union GDL on Friday announced further strike action after the breakdown of talks with national rail operator Deutsche Bahn.

The two sides have been trying to agree on a deal on working hours, with GDL wanting hours cut from 38 to 35 per week without affecting pay.

Deutsche Bahn said the cost of the plan would be too high. The company said the current skilled labor shortages that Germany is facing would make it difficult to find the additional staff needed.

GDL is also looking for a pay hike of €555 ($606) per month and an inflation compensation bonus for its members.

Deutsche Bahn has so far offered an 11% pay hike over 32 months and an inflation bonus.

'No compromise' found

GDL boss Claus Weselsky described the second round of negotiations as a failure as no compromise could be found with Deutsche Bahn executives. But he did not give a date for the walkouts.

Claus Weselsky, the head of the GDL train drivers' union Image: Christoph Soeder/dpa/picture alliance

The union is currently balloting members about whether to call indefinite strikes to up the pressure on the company.

The measure will need 75% approval by members and the result is expected at the end of next month.

Large parts of Germany's rail network were brought to a standstill last week due to a 20-hour warning strike by GDL members.

Some 80% of long-distance rail services had to be cancelled and regional services were also badly affected.

Possible Christmas strikes?

Bahn HR director said the GDL had rejected a request for a so-called three-week Christmas truce on strike action.

"We specifically suggested to the GDL that between December 15th and January 7th, we'll have a Christmas truce," said Seiler, adding that the union was not in favor.

mm/sms (DPA, Reuters)

