Malian army vehicle
It is unclear where Father Hans-Joachim Lohre may be after being seized in the Nalian capital
ReligionGermany

German priest missing in Mali

3 hours ago

Father Hans-Joachim Lohre was preparing to celebrate Mass in another part of Bamako when he disappeared. His car was found near an institute where he was teaching.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JpjL

A German priest who has spent around thirty years in the Malian capital of Bamako was reported missing Sunday near an institute where he was giving courses.

Father Hans-Joachim Lohre teaches at the Institute for Christian-Islamic Education. A staff member there said Lohre shares the center's values that "peaceful coexistence between religions is possible."

According to a colleague at the institute, he was preparing to celebrate Mass in another part of Bamako when he was kidnapped.

The Bamako bishops' conference said through a representative, "He is missing. Others say he has been kidnapped."

There have been kidnappings of clergy in Bamako in the past. A neighbor reported an unmarked black car had been parked in the courtyard of the institute.

Germany's armed forces are currently debating whether to withdraw from the UN mission in Mali. Currently, 1,200 Bundeswehr soldiers are deployed in Mali.

ar/jcg (AFP, AP)

Go to homepage