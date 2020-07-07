Mali’s Enduring Crisis

The crisis in Mali is a story of failure. The failure of a state, as well as the failure of the international community. This failure created a breeding ground for jihadists. How did it come to this?

The crisis began in the early 2000s with the arrival of Algerian jihadists in Mali. At the time, their arrival did not worry those in power, who believed they would be safe if they left the jihadists alone. As problems arose, the international community looked the other way, continuing to view Mali as an example of democracy at work in Africa.

When the jihadists finally took control in the north and introduced Sharia law, France sent in the army. But without a political solution, the army was stymied. Aid money was embezzled and corruption was pervasive. As France looked for an off-ramp, the crisis in Mali crossed the border into both Burkina Faso and Niger.





In all of this, civilians are the forgotten victims. The violence in the Sahel has created more than two million refugees - a number that has quadrupled in less than two years. These refugees are settling wherever they can, as they struggle just to survive.





